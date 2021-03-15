Miss Jersey Senior America, Inc., has announced the 2021 Miss New Jersey Senior America Pageant will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 3 at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center, 815 Route 37, in Toms River.
The pageant began in 1971 and is the search for that gracious lady, 60 and over, who best exemplifies the dignity, maturity and inner beauty of all Senior Americans. There are four judging categories: Evening Gown, Philosophy of Life, Talent and Private Judges Interview.
After winning the state title, the queen becomes the delegate for the State of New Jersey who will participate in the 2021 Miss Senior America Pageant. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the national pageant will be held virtually this year, and is scheduled for August.
If you are interested in becoming a contestant, information on tickets or becoming a sponsor, contact Terry Meade, Director of Pageants, 609-443-3039 or 908-216-8534; Email: tbm5201@aol.com.
For more information, visit www.newjerseysenioramerica.org or www.msnewjerseysenioramerica.blogspot.com.