GALLOWAY >> How do you market a college campus known for its great outdoors when most prospective students are still learning at home via computer?
As high school seniors grapple with applying to college during a pandemic, Stockton University’s Office of Admissions has adapted its recruitment plans to ensure students can access the information they need, and get a personal on-site tour of the campus.
“We know students still want a full college experience and we want to share all of the great assets of Stockton while still keeping health and safety in the forefront,” Stockton’s Chief Enrollment Management Officer Robert Heinrich said. “We can do a lot to engage and connect with prospective students online, but have also created opportunities for students to visit our beautiful campus.”
The tours are especially important since more than 90 percent of high school students who visit the Stockton campus apply for admission. Among the initiatives in place to welcome them are:
• Private campus tours: Stockton’s 1,600-acre wooded campus in the Pinelands National Reserve and on the Atlantic City Boardwalk are open and operating. Families can register for a private tour with an Admissions Ambassador on Monday through Saturday that can be tailored to a student’s specific interests. Eligible applicants can also meet with a counselor and get an instant decision on admission.
“The tours have been extremely popular,” Heinrich said. “Students learning at home have some scheduling flexibility and we can give them a personalized tour experience.”
• SAT/ACT Test Optional: Since fall 2019, applicants do not need to submit standardized test scores for admission to Stockton. Once admitted, students may take the Accuplacer test for placement in math and writing classes.
“Removing standardized tests has opened Stockton to a diverse population of students who demonstrate their talents and strengths in many other ways,” Heinrich said.
• Expanded scholarship opportunities: Prospective freshmen do not have to submit SAT or ACT scores as part of the scholarship review process. The university is using both academic and extracurricular achievement to determine eligibility. Those extra activities could include jobs and family responsibilities that demonstrate a student’s commitment and dedication.
“Many students have faced social and economic challenges during the pandemic, and we want to recognize and acknowledge their efforts in a way that makes college attainable,” Heinrich said.
• Instant Decisions: Every Friday Stockton hosts a Virtual Instant Decision Day. Eligible students can submit transcripts and letters of recommendation and get a same-day decision on admission.
• Online Open Houses: Can’t make it to campus? Let us bring Stockton to you. Learn all about Stockton at one of the virtual Open Houses. The next Open House is scheduled from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 12. Register online at admissions.stockton.edu