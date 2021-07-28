Medford, NJ (08055)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Thunderstorms could be strong and possibly severe during the afternoon hours. Storms could contain damaging winds. High near 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.