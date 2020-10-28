PENNSAUEKN >> Volunteers of America Delaware Valley (VOADV) held a ribbon cutting ceremony in September to celebrate the opening of Brittin Village, their newest affordable housing community located at 3911 Federal Street here.
Representatives from VOADV were joined by a small, select group of local elected officials and project partners to announce the completion of their newest affordable housing community in the region.
“In these uncertain times, we are thrilled to be able to celebrate the completion of our newest affordable housing community right here in the heart of South Jersey,” said Daniel L. Lombardo, president and CEO of VOADV. “Brittin Village honors the life of an extraordinary local war veteran – and we are proud to be able to offer a number of units within the community dedicated solely to local homeless veterans. We hope this community gives individuals the opportunity to lead independent, self-fulfilled lives, all in a safe and supportive community setting.”
Located on the site of the former Brittin Reserve Army Training Center, Brittin Village is a 66-unit affordable housing community located right off Route 130, with easy access to Philadelphia and the greater Southern New Jersey region. The community is named after and honors the life of Nelson Brittin of Audubon, who was killed in action during the Korean War and posthumously awarded the medal of honor.
“Everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to call home, especially now as we continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic,” said Congressman Donald Norcross. “Affordable housing provides South Jersey families, including many seniors and veterans, with a safe and affordable place to live, and that’s just what Brittin Village has to offer. It’s an honor to celebrate the completion of this community that is named after Audubon veteran and Medal of Honor recipient Nelson Brittin, and I look forward to watching this community grow and thrive for generations to come.”
Brittin Village consists of 66 income-restricted rental units and are available to those who are income qualified. All units contain a full kitchen, living and dining areas, full bathrooms and large and spacious bedrooms, in addition to community amenities like a spacious community room for community events, exercise room, playground, recreational activities, an outdoor patio with tables and seating, a social services coordinator and onsite laundry amenities.
“This redevelopment project produced high quality apartments that will create a real asset for Pennsauken Township and redefine the landscape on Federal Street,” said Camden County Freeholder Jeffrey Nash. “Reengineering this parcel into new, modern housing will revitalize the area, bring new residents to Pennsauken and ensure the neighborhood remains affordable for generations to come. In short this development will be a net benefit for the community.”
The community also offers 14 units designated specifically for veterans. VOADV will also offer social services for these veterans, which include:
• Housing Guidance and Counseling – VOADV case managers will provide counseling, assistance to veterans in understanding leases and securing utilities, education for making moving arrangements, mediation/outreach to property owners related to locating or retaining housing and representative payee services concerning rent and utilities as needed.
• Legal Assistance and Guidance – VOADV case managers will assist participants in obtaining legal assistance to help remove barriers to obtaining and retaining housing.
• Other Essential Support Services – VOADV staff may provide financial planning, transportation, income support services, employment and educational assistance and life skills training. Referrals will be made for health care, behavioral healthcare and daily living services and to local providers for legal services, childcare and other needs as identified.
In addition to these services, all Brittin Village residents will have access to a Social Services Coordinator, who may focus on specific needs of the resident population at the community.
The Brittin Village project was financed with Low-Income Housing Tax Credits from the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency, over $14 million in tax credit equity from Enterprise Community Investments, Fulton Bank, Home Depot Foundation and Capital Magnet Funds from Volunteers of America National Services.
Volunteers of America Delaware Valley continues to provide housing services through a variety of residential communities throughout the region, serving a variety of individuals – seniors, veterans, low-income populations, families and individuals in need of emergency placement. For more information about VOADV’s Brittin Village community, visit www.voadv.org/brittinvillage. To learn more about VOADV and its work throughout the region, visit www.voadv.org.