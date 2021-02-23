MEDFORD >> Michele Church, regional vice president of Weichert, Realtors, has announced the 2020 highest achievers from the Medford sales office.
“I would like to thank all of the Weichert sales associates in this office for their resilience and dedication in 2020,” Church said. “The distinctions that have been earned reaffirm the commitment Weichert associates have to their customers and our singular focus on making each home buying and selling experience successful. Without their hard work, none of this would be possible.”
The following Weichert sales associates with the Medford sales office were recognized for their accomplishments in 2020 based on sales volume:
New Jersey REALTORS 2020 Circle of Excellence Sales Award, Gold
• Jennifer D'Alesandro, Weichert, Realtors Ambassador’s Club
New Jersey REALTORS 2020 Circle of Excellence Sales Award, Silver
• Lisa Hermann, Weichert, Realtors Ambassador’s Club
• Patricia Jones, Weichert, Realtors Paramount Club
• Jessica Nooney, Weichert, Realtors Ambassador’s Club
• Linda Ralls, Weichert, Realtors Paramount Club
• Deborah Valvo, Weichert, Realtors Paramount Club
• Carlo Vitulano, Weichert, Realtors Executive Club
New Jersey REALTORS 2020 Circle of Excellence Sales Award, Bronze
• Michelle Basmajian, Weichert, Realtors Executive Club
• Michael Brattelli, Weichert, Realtors Director’s Club
• Amanda Burckhardt, Weichert, Realtors Executive Club
• Suzanne Burns, Weichert, Realtors Director’s Club
• Anna Cable, Weichert, Realtors Executive Club
• Michelle Garey, Weichert, Realtors Director’s Club
• Cheryl George, Weichert, Realtors Director’s Club
• Brandannette Hauer, Weichert, Realtors Director’s Club
• Michelle Perone, Weichert, Realtors Director’s Club
Weichert, Realtors Director’s Club
• Janet Brown
• Carmen DelValle
• Lawrence Ghiglieri
• Mary Ellen Gilbert
• Marta Powell
• Sandra Ranoldo
Weichert, Realtors Million Dollar Club
• Rosemary Band
• Donna Bittle
• Maryann Delgaudio Piccininni
• Maria Ditta
• Kathleen Elentrio
• Christine Garrison
• Robert Michaud
• Gregory Steen
• Sandra Stradling
Invite these talented neighborhood specialists in to learn about the real estate services offered by Weichert, Realtors. They can be reached in Weichert’s Medford office at 107 Taunton Road, or call 856-983-2888 for more information.