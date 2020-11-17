VOORHEES >> Animal Welfare Association (AWA) has announced a generous donor has pledged their support for the cat climbing highway, a special feature, of the planned 25,000-square foot shelter/education center soon to be under construction.
The unique ceiling level, transparent, cat climbing highway will extend from the community cat room to above the adoption lobby and back. With so much activity happening below, the cats are sure to stay stimulated and avoid stress and boredom, which is important for healthy happy cats residing in a shelter.
“Cats are instinctively curious. They love to climb, to hide, and to watch the world around them. It’s important for an animal shelter to find new ways to keep cats engaged and interested,” said Maya Richmond, Executive Director. “Our unique cat highway will enrich the lives of shelter cats AND showcase them to potential adopters walking through our facility.”
The highway is one more element in the creative facility construction that demonstrates AWA’s philosophy of “Building a Place Where Happiness Begins.” Other facility features will include Real Life Rooms for stressed dogs who need a quiet place to unwind, private Meet and Greet Rooms to help adopters make good decisions about their new family member, a kitten nursery, sunny enclosed patios for cats and small animals, and so much more - all designed to improve the lives of the pets in AWA’s care.
For more information about “Building a Place Where Happiness Begin,” call Maya Richmond at 856-424-2288, ext. 109, or email at mayar@awanj.org.