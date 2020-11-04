MEDFORD >> While there are more divides than ever in today’s society, young people have fewer opportunities to interact with others from different backgrounds. They are experiencing increased mental health challenges, instability and isolation during a crucial time in their lives. YMCA of the Pines’ BOLD & GOLD (Boys and Girls Outdoor Leadership Development) program is designed to develop cultural competency and leadership skills in young men and women through challenging outdoor activities.
YMCA of the Pines BOLD & GOLD trips are geared specifically for youth ages 11-15 interested in an immersive wilderness experience including hiking and canoeing. The program is separate from the organization’s traditional “Rangers Boots and Boats” trip and sleep-away camps. Participants disconnect from devices, experience outdoor adventure and interact with others from different backgrounds. Experienced instructors with certifications in Wilderness First Aid, CPR and Lifeguarding lead the week-long trips.
Twenty-three different YMCA Associations across the country participate in the outdoor education curriculum centered around inclusion. National BOLD & GOLD Director Courtney Aber based in Seattle, WA shares, “Something magical happens when a diverse group of young people go into beautiful areas of nature together. Youth face so many challenges today and I am proud to be a part of a program that offers opportunities for them to see how amazing they are. Participants go home as leaders feeling capable, confident and ready to take on their next life adventure.”
Not only are the trips about exploring the wilderness, they also give youth a chance to learn leadership skills and form lifelong friendships. YMCA of the Pines CEO Mark Dibble shares, “Everyone is welcome in the BOLD & GOLD family and inclusivity is at the heart of the program. We intentionally create diverse groups so youth form connections that might not have otherwise happened. To make this possible, we offer significant financial aid to families who could otherwise not afford it.”
The leadership program focuses on building courage, confidence, emotional intelligence, community awareness, and a sense of wonder for the outdoors. Participants practice adaptability, communication skills and accountability – all skills employers and colleges look for in applicants. YMCA of the Pines Wilderness Programs Director Carol Yard explains, “We believe that young people are capable of being positive, impactful leaders and there is no better place to sharpen these skills than by tackling challenges together in the outdoors. Participants get to take on different leadership roles while traveling together through the wilderness. Decisions such as which way to lead the group on the trail, discerning how to motivate, encourage and support others along the way, and taking responsibility for group tasks like setting up tents and cooking dinner can all translate into real-world opportunities. I’ve witnessed amazing positive transformations in young people through this program.”
Early registration for YMCA of the Pines 2021 Summer trips is now open at www.ycamp.org. If you register by Dec. 13, you will save 5 percent off of your BOLD & GOLD trip. To learn more about the program, contact carol@ycamp.org. The nonprofit organization also offers custom outdoor opportunities for schools, nonprofits, community groups and companies looking to offer teams a unique and fun experience. The YMCA follows all COVID -19 CDC and local guidelines to determine how to safely run programs and carry out their mission.
About YMCA of the Pines
YMCA of the Pines is an interfaith, charitable association dedicated to helping children, teens and families explore, grow, thrive and ultimately become the best version of themselves. It is located on 800 acres off Stokes Road in Medford. For more information, visit www.ycamp.org, call 609-654-8225 or email info@ycamp.org.