MOUNT LAUREL >> Everyone uses energy. There’s no getting around it. And the energy and utilities industries aren’t going away anytime soon. In fact, as the baby boomer generation begins to retire, the industry is seeing an influx in younger employees who are eager to contribute to the future of this field. Utilities have also pushed to recruit more diverse employees, including women and minorities, in order to bring new perspectives to the table.
Rowan College at Burlington County’s (RCBC) Workforce Development Institute continues to lead the charge in fulfilling local workforce needs within the energy industry. By prioritizing diversity and inclusion, the college produces qualified candidates for utility companies. Through RCBC’s industry-recognized training programs and recent grant for women and minorities, students gain the skills they need to launch successful careers.
The Women and Minorities in the Utility Industry grant provides qualified candidates with an opportunity to enroll in RCBC’s Energy Industry Fundamentals (EIF) program for free. The program teaches important fundamentals through modules such as Basic and Emerging Principles and Concepts, Safety Compliance, and Electric and Natural Gas Distribution, among others. Upon program completion, students will gain:
• The knowledge needed to excel in the energy industry.
• Industry-valued certifications from the Center for Energy Workforce Development and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).
• Job placement assistance with support from our employer partners.
The EIF program is among RCBC’s flagship offerings. For more information on this no-cost, grant-funded program, attend the information session on October 15 at 3 pm using this link. If you have questions, contact Alison DeJoseph at adejoseph@rcbc.edu or 856-242-5312.