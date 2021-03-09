EVESHAM >> Mondays are about to get a whole lot busier with Marlton Mondays.
Each and every Monday shoppers can visit any of the businesses participating in the Marlton Mondays program and get 10 percent off their total purchases by mentioning “Marlton Mondays.” That’s it. It's that simple.
From restaurants, to flower shops, to auto services, to jewelers, to gift stores and more, any Marlton business is welcome to join the Marlton Mondays program.
In exchange for offering 10 percent off their sales on Mondays, businesses in the program get free promotion through the Evesham Township website and social media pages. Evesham Township is also partnering with Burlington County to have businesses promoted through the county’s website and social media pages as well.
The goal of Marlton Mondays is simple – to encourage as many people as possible to shop at Marlton businesses during these uncertain economic times. By encouraging more Marlton residents to support the township’s local restaurants, stores and services, Marlton will continue to be a vibrant place to live, work and play.
The Marlton Mondays program was created by members of the Evesham Economic Advisory Council.
The advisory council was formed last April, with members representing a broad cross-section of the local business community. Through monthly meetings and coordination with township officials, members of the advisory council continue to aid officials in creating initiatives to boost the township’s long-term economic potential.
“Marlton Mondays is another great idea from the Evesham Economic Advisory Council, and it’s just another reason I’m proud to serve on the advisory council with so many dedicated members of our business community,” Mayor Jaclyn Veasy said. “Our businesses are the backbone of our township, and I encourage all residents to take advantage of Marlton Mondays and keep our economy strong.”
For a full list of businesses that are participating in Marlton Mondays, visit www.eveshamnj.org/marlton-mondays.
And be sure to keep checking the Evesham Township website and social media pages as more and more businesses continue to join this new initiative.
If any Marlton-based business also wants to join the Marlton Mondays program, contact Stacy Webb at Evesham Township at 856-985-4338 or webbs@evesham-nj.gov.