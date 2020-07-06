Rowan University’s Abigail Brous (Swimming & Diving) and Chad Shire (Swimming & Diving) were named to the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) All-Academic First Team and Megan Jacobi (Volleyball) and Dylan Tyrrell (Cross Country/Track) were chosen to the Second Team leading a group of 146 Profs’ student-athletes who received All-Academic honors from the conference, with the remainder receiving All-Academic Honorable Mention.
Brous is a junior Education major who earned All-America honors this past year. She was also inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society was selected to the Philadelphia Inquirer Academic All-Area Team.
Shire, who graduated with his degree in psychology, earned All-America distinction in 2020 in both diving events and was the recipient of Rowan’s Michael Briglia Award. A Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society inductee, he was also voted onto the Philadelphia Inquirer Academic All-Area Team.
Jacobi, an All-NJAC Second Team honoree on the court this year, graduated with her degree in marketing and supply chain & logistics. A four-time Rowan Scholar-Athlete, she was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society this year.
Tyrrell was the NJAC 3,000-meter champion during the indoor season and was inducted into the Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society. A 2020 graduate with his degree in political science, Tyrrell was also chosen to the Philadelphia Inquirer Academic All-Area Team.
Rowan’s student-athletes excelled in the classroom this year as the overall average GPA for the 2019-20 academic year was 3.3. A total of 325 student-athletes posted a GPA of 3.0 or higher.
A league-record total of 1,109 student-athletes were named to the NJAC All-Academic team. To be eligible, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore and own a grade-point average of 3.2 or higher (through the Fall semester) in a conference-sponsored sport. The first and second team selections were made by the league's 10 full-time member institutions.
Other college notes from the area include:
The following local college student-athletes students were named to the Middle Atlantic Conference Academic Honor Roll: Jacob Mesey, of Marlton and graduate of Cherokee High School , earned the honor as a member of men's track and field team while studying sport management at Alvernia University; Sara Campbell, of Mount Laurel and graduate of Lenape High School , earned the honor as a member of softball team while studying athletic training at Alvernia University.
Kyra Connolly of Marlton participated as a member of Alvernia (Pa.) University's Active Minds Club while studying occupational therapy during the 2019-20 school year.
Meghan Waninger of Marlton has been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Wofford (S.C.) College.
The following local students have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Moravian (Pa.) College: Matthew Anderson of Tabernacle, Alexa Brown of Southampton, Jillian Connelly of Shamong, Hannah McHugh of Marlton and Skylar Vaughan of Mount Laurel.