Sept. 24

Football

Williamstown at Cherokee (S), 6

Lenape at Kingsway (S), 4

Sept. 29

Boys Soccer

Cherokee at Delran (S), 4

Burlington Township at Seneca (S), 3:45

Girls Soccer

Burlington Township at Cherokee (S), 3:45

Shawnee at Lenape (S), 2

Delran at Seneca (S), 4

Field Hockey

Cherokee at Shawnee (S), 2

Lenape at Seneca (S), 2

Girls Tennis

Lenape at Cherokee, 2

Seneca at Cherry Hill West, 3:45

Eastern at Shawnee, 3:45

Sept. 30

Girls Tennis

Cherokee at Eastern, 3:45

Washington Township at Lenape, 3:45

Winslow Township at Seneca, 3:45

Oct. 1

Field Hockey

Cherokee at Lenape, 2

Cherry Hill West at Seneca, 4

Girls Tennis

Cherry Hill East at Shawnee, 3:45

Oct. 2

Football

Cherokee at Lenape, 7

Seneca at Cherry Hill West, 6:30

Boys Soccer

Lenape at Cherokee, 2

Seneca at Cherry Hill West, 4

Eastern at Shawnee, 3:45

Girls Soccer

Cherokee at Lenape, 2

Cherry Hill West at Seneca, 4

Shawnee at Eastern, 3:45

Field Hockey

Shawnee at Eastern, 3:45

Girls Tennis

Cherokee at Bishop Eustace, 3:45

Shawnee at Seneca, 2

Oct. 3

Football

Shawnee at Woodrow Wilson, 1

Field Hockey

Rancocas Valley at Cherokee, 2

Boys/Girls Cross Country

Olympic Conference Batch Meet, 9 and 11 a.m., Dream Park

Oct. 5

Field Hockey

Eastern at Cherokee, 3:45

Lenape at Washington Township, 3:45

Seneca at Winslow Township, 3:45

Shawnee at Cherry Hill East, 3:45

Girls Tennis

Cherokee at Washington Township, 3:45

Shawnee at Lenape, 2

Oct. 6

Boys Soccer

Cherokee at Eastern, 3:45

Washington Township at Lenape, 3:45

Winslow Township at Seneca, 3:45

Cherry Hill East at Shawnee, 3:45

Girls Soccer

Eastern at Cherokee, 3:45

Lenape at Washington Township, 3:45

Seneca at Winslow Township, 3:45

Shawnee at Cherry Hill East, 3:45

Oct. 7

Field Hockey

Bishop Eustace at Cherokee, 3:45

Camden Catholic at Lenape, 4

Seneca at Shawnee, 2

Girls Tennis

Winslow Township at Cherokee, 3:45

Paul VI at Lenape, 4

Seneca at Eastern, 3:45

Cherry Hill West at Shawnee, 3:45

Oct. 8

Boys Soccer

Cherokee at Bishop Eustace, 3:45

Lenape at Camden Catholic, 3:45

Shawnee at Seneca, 2

Girls Soccer

Bishop Eustace at Cherokee, 3:45

Camden Catholic at Lenape, 4

Seneca at Shawnee, 2

Girls Tennis

Lenape at Moorestown Friends, 3:45

Oct. 9

Football

Woodrow Wilson at Cherokee, 6

Eastern at Lenape, 7

Winslow Township at Seneca, 7

Girls Tennis

Moorestown at Cherokee, 4:30

Cherry Hill West at Lenape, 3:45

Seneca at Washington Township, 3:45

Paul VI at Shawnee, 3:45

Oct. 10

Football

Shawnee at Washington Township, 6

Field Hockey

Rancocas Valley at Lenape, 10 a.m.

Boys/Girls Cross Country

Olympic Conference Batch Meet, 9 and 11 a.m., Dream Park

Oct. 12

Boys Soccer

Shawnee at Lenape, 2

Seneca at Camden Catholic, 3:45

Girls Soccer

Washington Township at Cherokee, 4

Lenape at Shawnee, 2

Camden Catholic at Seneca, 3:45

Girls Tennis

Cherokee at Shawnee, 2

Lenape at Cherry Hill East, 3:45

Seneca at Bishop Eustace, 3:45

Oct. 13

Field Hockey

Washington Township at Cherokee, 3:45

Lenape at Shawnee, 2

Camden Catholic at Seneca, 3:45

Oct. 14

Boys Soccer

Winslow Township at Cherokee, 3:45

Paul VI at Lenape, 4

Seneca at Eastern, 4

Cherry Hill West at Shawnee, 3:45

Girls Soccer

Cherokee at Winslow Township, 3:45

Lenape at Paul VI, 4

Eastern at Seneca, 4

Shawnee at Cherry Hill West, 3:45

Girls Tennis

Paul VI at Cherokee, 4

Bishop Eustace at Lenape, 3:45

Seneca at Cherry Hill East, 4

Winslow Township at Shawnee, 3:45

Oct. 15

Field Hockey

Cherokee at Winslow Township, 3:45

Lenape at Paul VI, 4

Eastern at Seneca, 4

Shawnee at Cherry Hill West, 3:45

Girls Tennis

Rancocas Valley at Lenape, 3:45

Shawnee at Haddonfield, 3:45

Oct. 16

Football

Cherokee at Eastern, 7

Lenape at Seneca, 7

Camden at Shawnee, 6

Boys Soccer

Seneca at Life Center Academy, 2:45

Shawnee at Rancocas Valley, 3:45

Girls Tennis

Cherry Hill East at Cherokee, 3:45

Lenape at Eastern, 3:45

Paul VI at Seneca, 4

Shawnee at Washington Township, 3:45

Oct. 17

Girls Soccer

Cherokee at Moorestown, 11 a.m.

Field Hockey

Moorestown at Cherokee, 10 a.m.

Boys/Girls Cross Country

Olympic Conference Batch Meet, 9 and 11 a.m., Dream Park

Oct. 19

Field Hockey

Cherokee at Camden Catholic, 3:45

Lenape at Cherry Hill West, 2:45

Washington Township at Seneca, 4

Shawnee at Paul VI, 3:45

Girls Tennis

Cherokee at Cherry Hill West, 3:45

Lenape at Seneca, 2

Shawnee at Bishop Eustace, 3:45

Oct. 20

Boys Soccer

Camden Catholic at Cherokee, 3:45

Cherry Hill West at Lenape, 3:45

Seneca at Washington Township, 3:45

Paul VI at Shawnee, 3:45

Girls Soccer

Cherokee at Camden Catholic, 3:45

Lenape at Cherry Hill West, 3:45

Washington Township at Seneca, 4

Shawnee at Paul VI, 3:45

Oct. 21

Field Hockey

Shawnee at Cherokee, 2

Cherry Hill East at Lenape, 3:45

Bishop Eustace at Seneca, 3:45

Girls Tennis

Cherokee at Seneca, 2

Lenape at Winslow Township, 3:45

Moorestown at Shawnee, 4:15

Oct. 22

Boys Soccer

Cherokee at Shawnee, 2

Lenape at Cherry Hill East, 3:45

Seneca at Bishop Eustace, 3:45

Girls Soccer

Shawnee at Cherokee, 2

Cherry Hill East at Lenape, 3:45

Bishop Eustace at Seneca, 3:45

Oct. 23

Football

Cherokee at Shawnee, 6

Lenape at Rancocas Valley, 7

Seneca at Eastern, 7

Field Hockey

Shawnee at Moorestown, 4:30

Oct. 24

Girls Soccer

Lenape at Moorestown, 10 a.m.

Field Hockey

Seneca at Rancocas Valley, 10 a.m.

Boys/Girls Cross Country

Olympic Conference Championship, 9 a.m., Dream Park

Oct. 26

Boys Soccer

Paul VI at Cherokee, 4

Bishop Eustace at Lenape, 3:45

Seneca at Cherry Hill East, 4

Winslow Township at Shawnee, 3:45

Girls Soccer

Cherokee at Paul VI, 4

Lenape at Bishop Eustace, 3:45

Cherry Hill East at Seneca, 4

Shawnee at Winslow Township, 3:45

Oct. 27

Field Hockey

Cherokee at Paul VI, 3:45

Lenape at Bishop Eustace, 3:45

Cherry Hill East at Seneca, 4

Shawnee at Winslow Township, 3:45

Oct. 28

Boys Soccer

Cherry Hill East at Cherokee, 3:45

Lenape at Eastern, 3:45

Paul VI at Seneca, 4

Shawnee at Washington Township, 3:45

Girls Soccer

Cherokee at Cherry Hill East, 3:45

Eastern at Lenape, 3:45

Seneca at Paul VI, 4

Washington Township at Shawnee, 3:45

Girls Tennis

Rancocas Valley at Seneca, 3:45

Oct. 29

Field Hockey

Cherokee at Cherry Hill East, 3:45

Lenape at Eastern, 3:45

Seneca at Paul VI, 3:45

Washington Township at Shawnee, 3:45

Oct. 30

Football

Seneca at Cherokee, 6

Lenape at Shawnee, 6

Oct. 31

Girls Soccer

Rancocas Valley at Shawnee, 10 a.m.

Boys/Girls Cross Country

Burlington County Open, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., Rancocas Valley Sports Complex

Nov. 2

Boys Soccer

Delran at Lenape, 3:45

Field Hockey

Cherry Hill West at Cherokee, 3:45

Seneca at Lenape, 2

Bishop Eustace at Shawnee, 3:45

Nov. 3

Boys Soccer

Cherokee at Cherry Hill West, 3:45

Lenape at Seneca, 2

Shawnee at Bishop Eustace, 3:45

Girls Soccer

Cherry Hill West at Cherokee, 3:45

Seneca at Lenape, 2

Bishop Eustace at Shawnee, 3:45

Nov. 4

Field Hockey

Seneca at Cherokee, 2

Winslow Township at Lenape, 3:45

Camden Catholic at Shawnee, 3:45

Nov. 5

Football

Rancocas Valley at Cherokee, 6

Boys Soccer

Cherokee at Seneca, 10 a.m.

Lenape at Winslow Township, 3:45

Shawnee at Camden Catholic, 3:45

Girls Soccer

Seneca at Cherokee, 10 a.m.

Winslow Township at Lenape, 3:45

Camden Catholic at Shawnee, 3:45

Nov. 6

Football

Notre Dame at Lenape, 7

Shawnee at Seneca, 7

Field Hockey

Delran at Lenape, 3:45

Nov. 7

Boys Soccer

Rancocas Valley at Lenape, 10 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Lenape at Rancocas Valley, 10 a.m.

Nov. 9

Field Hockey

Lenape at Moorestown, 4:30

Nov. 10

Boys Soccer

Cherokee at Moorestown, 4:30

Girls Soccer

Shawnee at Haddonfield, 4

Field Hockey

Seneca at Burlington Township, 3:45

Rancocas Valley at Shawnee, 3:45

Nov. 11

Boys Soccer

Haddonfield at Shawnee, 4

Nov. 12

Boys Soccer

Moorestown at Lenape, 4:30

Girls Soccer

Lenape at Delran, 3:45

Nov. 14

Boys/Girls Cross Country

NJSIAA South Sectional Championships, TBD, Delsea Regional High School

