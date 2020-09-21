Sept. 24
Football
Williamstown at Cherokee (S), 6
Lenape at Kingsway (S), 4
Sept. 29
Boys Soccer
Cherokee at Delran (S), 4
Burlington Township at Seneca (S), 3:45
Girls Soccer
Burlington Township at Cherokee (S), 3:45
Shawnee at Lenape (S), 2
Delran at Seneca (S), 4
Field Hockey
Cherokee at Shawnee (S), 2
Lenape at Seneca (S), 2
Girls Tennis
Lenape at Cherokee, 2
Seneca at Cherry Hill West, 3:45
Eastern at Shawnee, 3:45
Sept. 30
Girls Tennis
Cherokee at Eastern, 3:45
Washington Township at Lenape, 3:45
Winslow Township at Seneca, 3:45
Oct. 1
Field Hockey
Cherokee at Lenape, 2
Cherry Hill West at Seneca, 4
Girls Tennis
Cherry Hill East at Shawnee, 3:45
Oct. 2
Football
Cherokee at Lenape, 7
Seneca at Cherry Hill West, 6:30
Boys Soccer
Lenape at Cherokee, 2
Seneca at Cherry Hill West, 4
Eastern at Shawnee, 3:45
Girls Soccer
Cherokee at Lenape, 2
Cherry Hill West at Seneca, 4
Shawnee at Eastern, 3:45
Field Hockey
Shawnee at Eastern, 3:45
Girls Tennis
Cherokee at Bishop Eustace, 3:45
Shawnee at Seneca, 2
Oct. 3
Football
Shawnee at Woodrow Wilson, 1
Field Hockey
Rancocas Valley at Cherokee, 2
Boys/Girls Cross Country
Olympic Conference Batch Meet, 9 and 11 a.m., Dream Park
Oct. 5
Field Hockey
Eastern at Cherokee, 3:45
Lenape at Washington Township, 3:45
Seneca at Winslow Township, 3:45
Shawnee at Cherry Hill East, 3:45
Girls Tennis
Cherokee at Washington Township, 3:45
Shawnee at Lenape, 2
Oct. 6
Boys Soccer
Cherokee at Eastern, 3:45
Washington Township at Lenape, 3:45
Winslow Township at Seneca, 3:45
Cherry Hill East at Shawnee, 3:45
Girls Soccer
Eastern at Cherokee, 3:45
Lenape at Washington Township, 3:45
Seneca at Winslow Township, 3:45
Shawnee at Cherry Hill East, 3:45
Oct. 7
Field Hockey
Bishop Eustace at Cherokee, 3:45
Camden Catholic at Lenape, 4
Seneca at Shawnee, 2
Girls Tennis
Winslow Township at Cherokee, 3:45
Paul VI at Lenape, 4
Seneca at Eastern, 3:45
Cherry Hill West at Shawnee, 3:45
Oct. 8
Boys Soccer
Cherokee at Bishop Eustace, 3:45
Lenape at Camden Catholic, 3:45
Shawnee at Seneca, 2
Girls Soccer
Bishop Eustace at Cherokee, 3:45
Camden Catholic at Lenape, 4
Seneca at Shawnee, 2
Girls Tennis
Lenape at Moorestown Friends, 3:45
Oct. 9
Football
Woodrow Wilson at Cherokee, 6
Eastern at Lenape, 7
Winslow Township at Seneca, 7
Girls Tennis
Moorestown at Cherokee, 4:30
Cherry Hill West at Lenape, 3:45
Seneca at Washington Township, 3:45
Paul VI at Shawnee, 3:45
Oct. 10
Football
Shawnee at Washington Township, 6
Field Hockey
Rancocas Valley at Lenape, 10 a.m.
Boys/Girls Cross Country
Olympic Conference Batch Meet, 9 and 11 a.m., Dream Park
Oct. 12
Boys Soccer
Shawnee at Lenape, 2
Seneca at Camden Catholic, 3:45
Girls Soccer
Washington Township at Cherokee, 4
Lenape at Shawnee, 2
Camden Catholic at Seneca, 3:45
Girls Tennis
Cherokee at Shawnee, 2
Lenape at Cherry Hill East, 3:45
Seneca at Bishop Eustace, 3:45
Oct. 13
Field Hockey
Washington Township at Cherokee, 3:45
Lenape at Shawnee, 2
Camden Catholic at Seneca, 3:45
Oct. 14
Boys Soccer
Winslow Township at Cherokee, 3:45
Paul VI at Lenape, 4
Seneca at Eastern, 4
Cherry Hill West at Shawnee, 3:45
Girls Soccer
Cherokee at Winslow Township, 3:45
Lenape at Paul VI, 4
Eastern at Seneca, 4
Shawnee at Cherry Hill West, 3:45
Girls Tennis
Paul VI at Cherokee, 4
Bishop Eustace at Lenape, 3:45
Seneca at Cherry Hill East, 4
Winslow Township at Shawnee, 3:45
Oct. 15
Field Hockey
Cherokee at Winslow Township, 3:45
Lenape at Paul VI, 4
Eastern at Seneca, 4
Shawnee at Cherry Hill West, 3:45
Girls Tennis
Rancocas Valley at Lenape, 3:45
Shawnee at Haddonfield, 3:45
Oct. 16
Football
Cherokee at Eastern, 7
Lenape at Seneca, 7
Camden at Shawnee, 6
Boys Soccer
Seneca at Life Center Academy, 2:45
Shawnee at Rancocas Valley, 3:45
Girls Tennis
Cherry Hill East at Cherokee, 3:45
Lenape at Eastern, 3:45
Paul VI at Seneca, 4
Shawnee at Washington Township, 3:45
Oct. 17
Girls Soccer
Cherokee at Moorestown, 11 a.m.
Field Hockey
Moorestown at Cherokee, 10 a.m.
Boys/Girls Cross Country
Olympic Conference Batch Meet, 9 and 11 a.m., Dream Park
Oct. 19
Field Hockey
Cherokee at Camden Catholic, 3:45
Lenape at Cherry Hill West, 2:45
Washington Township at Seneca, 4
Shawnee at Paul VI, 3:45
Girls Tennis
Cherokee at Cherry Hill West, 3:45
Lenape at Seneca, 2
Shawnee at Bishop Eustace, 3:45
Oct. 20
Boys Soccer
Camden Catholic at Cherokee, 3:45
Cherry Hill West at Lenape, 3:45
Seneca at Washington Township, 3:45
Paul VI at Shawnee, 3:45
Girls Soccer
Cherokee at Camden Catholic, 3:45
Lenape at Cherry Hill West, 3:45
Washington Township at Seneca, 4
Shawnee at Paul VI, 3:45
Oct. 21
Field Hockey
Shawnee at Cherokee, 2
Cherry Hill East at Lenape, 3:45
Bishop Eustace at Seneca, 3:45
Girls Tennis
Cherokee at Seneca, 2
Lenape at Winslow Township, 3:45
Moorestown at Shawnee, 4:15
Oct. 22
Boys Soccer
Cherokee at Shawnee, 2
Lenape at Cherry Hill East, 3:45
Seneca at Bishop Eustace, 3:45
Girls Soccer
Shawnee at Cherokee, 2
Cherry Hill East at Lenape, 3:45
Bishop Eustace at Seneca, 3:45
Oct. 23
Football
Cherokee at Shawnee, 6
Lenape at Rancocas Valley, 7
Seneca at Eastern, 7
Field Hockey
Shawnee at Moorestown, 4:30
Oct. 24
Girls Soccer
Lenape at Moorestown, 10 a.m.
Field Hockey
Seneca at Rancocas Valley, 10 a.m.
Boys/Girls Cross Country
Olympic Conference Championship, 9 a.m., Dream Park
Oct. 26
Boys Soccer
Paul VI at Cherokee, 4
Bishop Eustace at Lenape, 3:45
Seneca at Cherry Hill East, 4
Winslow Township at Shawnee, 3:45
Girls Soccer
Cherokee at Paul VI, 4
Lenape at Bishop Eustace, 3:45
Cherry Hill East at Seneca, 4
Shawnee at Winslow Township, 3:45
Oct. 27
Field Hockey
Cherokee at Paul VI, 3:45
Lenape at Bishop Eustace, 3:45
Cherry Hill East at Seneca, 4
Shawnee at Winslow Township, 3:45
Oct. 28
Boys Soccer
Cherry Hill East at Cherokee, 3:45
Lenape at Eastern, 3:45
Paul VI at Seneca, 4
Shawnee at Washington Township, 3:45
Girls Soccer
Cherokee at Cherry Hill East, 3:45
Eastern at Lenape, 3:45
Seneca at Paul VI, 4
Washington Township at Shawnee, 3:45
Girls Tennis
Rancocas Valley at Seneca, 3:45
Oct. 29
Field Hockey
Cherokee at Cherry Hill East, 3:45
Lenape at Eastern, 3:45
Seneca at Paul VI, 3:45
Washington Township at Shawnee, 3:45
Oct. 30
Football
Seneca at Cherokee, 6
Lenape at Shawnee, 6
Oct. 31
Girls Soccer
Rancocas Valley at Shawnee, 10 a.m.
Boys/Girls Cross Country
Burlington County Open, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., Rancocas Valley Sports Complex
Nov. 2
Boys Soccer
Delran at Lenape, 3:45
Field Hockey
Cherry Hill West at Cherokee, 3:45
Seneca at Lenape, 2
Bishop Eustace at Shawnee, 3:45
Nov. 3
Boys Soccer
Cherokee at Cherry Hill West, 3:45
Lenape at Seneca, 2
Shawnee at Bishop Eustace, 3:45
Girls Soccer
Cherry Hill West at Cherokee, 3:45
Seneca at Lenape, 2
Bishop Eustace at Shawnee, 3:45
Nov. 4
Field Hockey
Seneca at Cherokee, 2
Winslow Township at Lenape, 3:45
Camden Catholic at Shawnee, 3:45
Nov. 5
Football
Rancocas Valley at Cherokee, 6
Boys Soccer
Cherokee at Seneca, 10 a.m.
Lenape at Winslow Township, 3:45
Shawnee at Camden Catholic, 3:45
Girls Soccer
Seneca at Cherokee, 10 a.m.
Winslow Township at Lenape, 3:45
Camden Catholic at Shawnee, 3:45
Nov. 6
Football
Notre Dame at Lenape, 7
Shawnee at Seneca, 7
Field Hockey
Delran at Lenape, 3:45
Nov. 7
Boys Soccer
Rancocas Valley at Lenape, 10 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Lenape at Rancocas Valley, 10 a.m.
Nov. 9
Field Hockey
Lenape at Moorestown, 4:30
Nov. 10
Boys Soccer
Cherokee at Moorestown, 4:30
Girls Soccer
Shawnee at Haddonfield, 4
Field Hockey
Seneca at Burlington Township, 3:45
Rancocas Valley at Shawnee, 3:45
Nov. 11
Boys Soccer
Haddonfield at Shawnee, 4
Nov. 12
Boys Soccer
Moorestown at Lenape, 4:30
Girls Soccer
Lenape at Delran, 3:45
Nov. 14
Boys/Girls Cross Country
NJSIAA South Sectional Championships, TBD, Delsea Regional High School