Maxwell Football Club president Mark Dianno Jan. 14 announced the 2020 New Jersey Mini Max High School Award winners.
The 93 players selected are from schools located throughout the state. Players were nominated by their coaches throughout the 2020 season and were evaluated based on criteria that includes: football performance, academics and community service.
The Maxwell Football Club will select one player from the group of Mini Max winners as the winner of the New Jersey Player of the Year. The New Jersey High School Player of the Year will be announced Jan. 25.
The Maxwell Football Club also released the Pennsylvania and Delaware Mini Max Award winners Jan. 14. Pennsylvania players from Districts 1, 3, 11 and 12 in the eastern part of the state and Delaware players from throughout the state were eligible for selection as part of the program.
The winner of the New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware Player of the Year awards will be the candidates for the club's 35th Jim Henry Award as the Outstanding Player in the region. The winner of the Jim Henry Award will be announced on Feb. 1.
Recent winners of the Jim Henry Award include Will Howard (Downingtown West H.S. – Kansas State), Keith Maguire (Malvern Prep - Clemson), Shayne Simon (St. Peters Prep - Notre Dame), Jonathan Taylor (Salem H.S. - Wisconsin), Brandon McIlwain (Council Rock North H.S - South Carolina/Cal), Kyle Shurmur (LaSalle College H.S. - Vanderbilt), Mark Pyles (Lebanon H.S - Bucknell Univ.) Fran Walsh (Archbishop Wood H.S - Villanova Univ.), Brendan Nosovitch (Allentown Central Catholic - University of South Carolina), Bill Kim (Upper Dublin H.S - Johns Hopkins), Brad Herzlich (Conestoga H.S - Brown University), Daniel Persa (Bethlehem Liberty H.S - Northwestern.), Brent Caprio (Mainland Regional H.S. - William & Mary), Steven Rizzo (Audubon H.S. - Colgate), Pat Devlin (Downingtown East H.S. - Delaware), Ryan Greiser (Pennridge H.S. - Liberty Univ.), Dan Connor (Strath Haven H.S. - Penn State) and Austin Scott (Parkland H.S - Penn State).
“This year’s group of Mini-Max winners were challenged by more than just their on-field opponents," said Dianno. "They had to contend with circumstances of the pandemic impacting their families, communities, schools, teachers, academics, practices, coaches, and games; yet they consistently rose to meet those challenges and performed extraordinary feats on the fields, in their classrooms and in their respective communities. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors and all the members of the Maxwell Football Club, we congratulate and salute this exceptional group of student-athletes on being 2020 Mini-Max Award winners and wish them much success in their future endeavors.”
This year's Mini Max Winners are listed alphabetically by school: Mack Siedlecki, A.P. Schalick High School; Jordan Marcucci, Absegami High School; Ja'Heem Frederick, Atlantic City High School; Richard Gonzalez, Bayonne High School; Ryan Reid Becton, Regional High School; Teddy Gouldin, Bernards High School; Ashanti Caviness, Bogota High School; Danny Portas Boonton, High School; Lennin Gonzalez, Bordentown Regional High School; Bryce Myers, Bridgewater-Raritan High School; Cristan Verrico, Butler High School;
Also Jake Shaw, Camden Catholic High School; Dario Bryant, Cedar Grove High School; Bill Osborn, Cherokee High School; Chad Black, Clearview Regional High School; Matthew Scully, Colts Neck High School; Cole Freeman, Delbarton School; Matt Rau, Delran High School; Andrew Butler, DePaul Catholic High School; Jake Robbins, Don Bosco Prep; Locksley Burke, East Orange Campus High School; Daniel Maurath, Edison High School; Gabriel Abel, Ewing High School; Kevin Millman, Franklin High School;
Also Ty Scherer, Glen Rock High School; Chris Dolson, Gloucester City High School; Jaiden Abrams, Hammonton High School; Alex Buchwald, High Point Regional High School; Kyle Madden, Hightstown High School; Sean Levonaitis, Hillsborough High School; Colin Elliott, Holy Cross Prep Academy; Patrick Smith, Holy Spirit High School; Frankie Mastroeni, Hopatcong High School;
Mikai Gbayor, Irvington High School; Will Towns, Jackson Memorial High School; Tyler Nolan, James Caldwell High School; Patrick Beltran, Keansburg High School; Dylan Burns, Keyport High School; Tyler Davis, Lenape Regional High School; Sean Cooper, Lenape Valley Regional High School; Anthony DeMarco, Lyndhurst High School;
Also Nicholas Glende, Matawan Regional High School; Brendan Bigos, Middletown High School South; Michael Parmer, Millville High School; William Diedrichsen, Monmouth Regional High School; Clay Morris Montclair, Kimberly Academy; Weber Karsay, Montgomery High School; Nicholas Amoroso, Montville High School;
Also Sean Michaels, New Providence High School; Nakia Johnson, Newark Central High School; Adam Elsais, North Plainfield High School; Jed Henry, Nottingham High School; Jake Inserra, Ocean City High School;
Also Gerald Griffin, Palmyra High School; Marquis Cooper, Paramus Catholic High School; Desmond Von Tobel, Pascack Valley High School; Jorge Rivera, Pemberton Township High School; Tameen Lacy, Pennsauken High School; Jacob Hille, Phillipsburg High School; Connor Harris, Pinelands Regional High School; Eric Elliott, Pitman High School; Patrick Frawley, Point Pleasant Boro High School;
Also Rashon Bradford, Rahway High School; Justin Townsend, Randolph High School; Jake Louro, Red Bank Catholic High School; Owen Laughlin, Red Bank Regional High School; Louis Vazquez, Riverside High School; Aaden Butler, Robbinsville High School; Lee Coleman, Salem High School; Joe Pronchick, Seneca High School; PJ Penders, Seton Hall Prep; Mike Jarvis, Shawnee High School; Owen O'Neill, Somerville High School; Everette Pfeiffer, South Plainfield High School; Chase Lomax, St. Joseph Academy; Cody Young, Steinert High School;
Also Dior Boyd, Timber Creek High School; Jake Kazanowsky, Toms River North High School; Zahir Abdus-Salaam, Union City High School; Desmond Igbinosun, Union High School; Matthew Downey, Voorhees High School; Jaden Allen, Washington Township High School; Chad Martini, Watchung Hills Regional High School; Dan Daly, Wayne Hills High School; John Testa, Wayne Valley High School; Aaron Graeber, West Deptford High School; Colby Morales, West Morris Mendham High School; Mason Murdock, West Orange High School; Greg Mitchell, Wildwood High School; Donovan Ezeiruaku, Williamstown High School; Jalen Cheek, Winslow Township High School; Connor Batten, Woodstown High School.