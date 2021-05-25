MEDFORD >> The Medford Celebrates Foundation, Inc. has announced that it is unable to move forward to stage Medford Township’s traditional Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Display this year.
“We have to plan this event well in advance. The bottom line is that the recent changes to the COVID-19 restrictions do not leave us enough time to get it done for this year,” said Foundation president Bob Egan.
“We had hoped that we could use the fireworks event as a celebration of a step toward normal life in the town, but now we will wait and try to make this a bigger event in 2022,” added Beth Portocalis, vice president of Medford Celebrates Foundation, Inc. and Medford Township’s liaison to the event.