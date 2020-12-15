Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a $5,000 reward has been posted in an effort to gain the public’s help in solving the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old man in Beverly City two months ago.
The homicide was committed outside of the Delacove Homes public housing project shortly after 10 p.m. on Oct. 23. Beverly City resident Octavius Williams was shot in the chest, and pronounced dead an hour later after being transported to Virtua Willingboro Hospital.
“There was a lot of activity in the area when Mr. Williams was shot, so I am quite certain there were witnesses who could assist our investigation,” Prosecutor Coffina said. “And while I am fully aware of the mentality held by some that actively discourages folks from assisting law enforcement, I am also fully aware that the overwhelming majority of residents do not want a killer roaming their neighborhood. It is my hope that this reward money encourages those with details of this shooting to come forward.”
The reward money will only be given if the intelligence provided leads to an arrest and a conviction. Those who have information concerning this homicide should call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to reward@co.burlington.nj.us.
The reward money is being made available from the Burlington County Prosecutor's Law Enforcement Trust Account, which is funded by seized money and the sale of seized assets such as motor vehicles, real estate and personal property that were generated as proceeds of, or utilized in connection with, criminal activity.
The investigation is being conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Beverly City Police Department.