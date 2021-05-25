Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a $5,000 reward has been posted in an effort to gain the public’s help in solving the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man in Pemberton Township late last year.
The homicide was committed in the Sunbury Village section of the township on November 3, 2020. Shaimere Turner was a front-seat passenger in a vehicle that was struck by gunfire just after 4 a.m. along the 100 block of Kinsley Road. The driver, who was the only other person inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, sped away and headed to the Pemberton Township police station. Turner died before they arrived.
Turner’s legal address was in Camden, but he had been staying with relatives in Pemberton Township.
“Somebody out there possesses the details that can assist us in bringing charges for the slaying of Mr. Turner,” Prosecutor Coffina said. “Any bit of information could be helpful to this investigation. I strongly urge those with knowledge of this homicide to come forward and cooperate with law enforcement. Please help us make your community a safer place to live and raise your families.”
The reward money will only be given if the intelligence provided leads to an arrest and a conviction. Those who have information concerning this homicide are asked to call the Pemberton Township Police Department’s confidential tip line at 609-894-3352, Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to reward@co.burlington.nj.us.
The reward money is being made available from the Burlington County Prosecutor's Law Enforcement Trust Account, which is funded by seized money and the sale of seized assets such as motor vehicles, real estate and personal property that were generated as proceeds of, or utilized in connection with, criminal activity.
The investigation is being conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Pemberton Township Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Sean Tait and PTPD Detective Joshua Danka.