EVESHAM >> On Aug. 19, Evesham Township police officers responded to Route 70 by Greenbrook Drive for a vehicle that went off the roadway and collided into a tree here.
During the investigation, an officer observed numerous baggies containing suspected cocaine on the individual as he exited his vehicle.
The driver, William Reed, 25, of Whiting was arrested and found to be in possession of 30 bags of cocaine. He was also charged with impaired driving.
Reed was charged possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs. He was released on his own recognizance.