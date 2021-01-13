GLASSBORO >> January 18 marks the 26th anniversary of the MLK Day of Service that celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Observed each year on the third Monday in January as “a day on, not a day off,” MLK Day encourages all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.
For the past three years, Acenda and the Gloucester County NAACP have joined together at Acenda's Glassboro headquarters to mark this day of service. Volunteers gathered to assemble baby bundles for new moms in our maternal health programs, non-perishable food baskets for young adult in our supportive housing programs, and mailings in support of Acenda's mission. Over 50 volunteers, including state representatives, have attended this program each year in support of those in need in the community.
"Due to COVID-19, both organizations have made the difficult decision to cancel this day of service for the health and well-being of our community," said Dr. Anthony DiFabio, President and CEO, Acenda. "This annual event has always been so inspiring, as so many of our community members come together to help those in need who are entrusted in our care. We can all personally honor the legacy of Dr. King, as we look forward to hosting this day next year."
Acenda and the Gloucester County NAACP look forward to collaborating once again in the near future to plan the 2022 MLK Day of Service and have the community participate in this meaningful program that benefits so many individuals and families.
Loretta Winters, Gloucester County NAACP President, added, "Service to others is how we celebrate and remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.. With the pandemic, we are unable to meet this year, but we can still serve by calling people we know, especially the elderly, with a health and welfare check. It is important to know why we honor this day and to know that hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that. Though we cannot mark this day in person, we can do so through digital means, such as by phone, text or web conferencing."
Melissa Fox, FACHE, Chief Operating Officer, echoed Winter's sentiments. "Although we are not able to host the day of service onsite this year, Dr. King's message of spreading help and hope to our fellow citizens is more important than ever. We encourage everyone to continue to find ways to volunteer their time and talents and help us all move closer to Dr. King's vision of a united and equitable community."
To learn about Acenda's volunteer opportunities, visit the Get Involved tab on our website: www.acendahealth.org.