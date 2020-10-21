GLASSBORO >> Acenda will host its annual Spirit of the Holidays Toy Drive virtually this fall. The program, which benefits children and youth throughout the state, will run through Friday, Dec. 4.
"We are proud to be able to continue our Spirit of the Holidays toy collection, as now more than ever, our children and families need our support during this challenging year,” said Mari Considine, Chief Development & Marketing Officer, Acenda. “Thanks to caring businesses, individuals, and community partners, we are able to host our empowering initiative year-after-year and ensure the children we serve can experience the awe and wonder of the holiday season.”
Spirit of the Holidays supports children and families throughout New Jersey receiving services from the health and social services organization. The toy collection is an annual event that has been hosted by Acenda, formerly Robins’ Nest, for over twenty years. Last year’s event provided nearly 1,700 children with gifts for the holidays. Gift ideas include riding toys, Leap Frog, musical instruments, dolls, trucks, Disney toys, sports equipment, arts & crafts, makeup, gift cards and more. A full wish list can be found at acendahealth.org/holidays.
Keeping the health and safety of the Acenda community top of mind, the toy drive will take place in a virtual setting. In support of no-contact deliveries, donors can purchase gifts online and have them shipped to Acenda’s Glassboro headquarters.
Shopping registries are available online at Amazon, Target, and Walmart to allow donors to safely contribute to the awe and wonder of the holiday season for Acenda’s families. Donations of gift cards to are also welcomed and will be used to purchase gifts in various age groups. All monetary donations will service both the Spirit of the Holidays toy collection and Acenda programs.
For more information email development@acendahealth.org or call 844-422-3632, ext. 1021.