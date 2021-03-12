Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that additional charges have been filed against a 34-year-old man who was charged last year with sexually assaulting a severely developmentally impaired girl while working as her caregiver in the family’s Southampton home.
Edmondo DiPaolo, of the 100 block of Daniels Avenue in Pemberton Township, was charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault (First Degree), Sexual Assault (Second Degree) and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Second Degree). He was taken into custody yesterday and released today following a first appearance in Superior Court.
DiPaolo was initially charged in March 2020 with Aggravated Sexual Assault (First Degree), Attempted Aggravated Assault (Second Degree) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Second Degree). He was released at that time following a detention hearing.
The new charges relate to the same victim and were filed after law enforcement reviewed nearly 200 hours of footage that revealed the additional abuse during the five months when DiPaolo was working at the residence.
The victim, who was 15 at the time, has a neurological disorder and is immobile. She is partially blind, unable to speak, and is fed and medicated through tubes.
Family members initially contacted law enforcement after discovering an injury to her leg. The investigation revealed that her femur bone had been broken while DiPaolo was harshly adjusting her position prior to sexually assaulting her.
DiPaolo also pushed her face into a pillow, squeezed her throat and shoved a stuffed animal into her mouth to restrict her breathing.
DiPaolo is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Eife, supervisor of the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Special Victims Section. The case was investigated by the New Jersey State Police.
DiPaolo was employed as a private duty nurse by Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services, Inc., Anyone who suspects DiPaolo may have mistreated other patients is urged to call NJSP Detective P. Ryba at the Red Lion Barracks at 609-859-2282.