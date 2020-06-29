HAMMONTON >> Summer is officially here. If you have not had your home air conditioning system serviced this year, now is the time. A well-maintained cooling system will operate more efficiently and last longer. The manufacturers of most air conditioning systems specify annual or bi-annual maintenance. Being proactive can save you money because the cost of routine maintenance is typically far less than you would spend on emergency repairs or the replacement of an entire A/C system.
Regular service can also have benefits for your energy bill. Studies show that each year that you skip routine maintenance, your AC unit drops 5% in operating and energy efficiency. Regular service by qualified technicians will keep your air conditioning running efficiently for a longer period of time.
In addition, when your system is properly maintained, your home will have clean filters and ducts, which means the air that is blown into your rooms is much healthier than air from a system that has not been maintained. Your ducts can quickly become clogged with dust, dirt, and other particulates. This might not sound like a big deal, but as the air from your air conditioner is pushed through those ducts, it picks up those particles and disperses them throughout your home, which can exacerbate allergies and asthma, and increase the likelihood of colds and flu.
South Jersey Energy Service Plus by HomeServe (SJESP), is the area’s premier plumbing, heating, and air conditioning solution provider. Although your HVAC system may appear to be functioning properly, there can be problems that are not apparent to the untrained eye. SJESP services all makes and models, maintaining your equipment in good working order. They also offer a 24/7 repair hotline for your HVAC emergency service needs.
“Poor maintenance can increase your cooling costs throughout the season as systems become increasingly more inefficient and can affect the longevity of your home’s HVAC equipment, leading to an early and preventable breakdown,” said Bob Young, SJESP General Manager. “In addition, failure to have regular maintenance performed on your system could potentially void your manufacturer’s warranty. Our expert technicians help customers every year by identifying and correcting HVAC problems before they become serious.”
“However, even with regular maintenance, things can still unexpectedly go wrong,” Bob Young continued. “Drains can clog, motors can burn out, fuses can blow, and so much more. To ensure your peace of mind, why not consider a repair plan from HomeServe to help protect you from the expense and bother of emergency home repairs during the hot summer months.”
For as little as $14.99 per month, the maintenance plan includes unlimited service calls and coverage for a variety of items including:
• Capacitors and circuit boards
• Internal fuses or breakers
• Condensate pumps
• Condenser motor and fan
• Contactor switches and delay timer
• Fan controls, relays, and filter dryer
• High and low-pressure switches
• Limit controls
• Refrigerant (excluding maintenance recharges)
• Relays, transformers, and valves
Remember, when your home's HVAC system needs expert attention, you can depend on the technicians from South Jersey Energy Service Plus. Schedule your service appointment by calling 844-626-6619, or visit our website at www.sjesp.com.