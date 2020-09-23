MOUNT LAUREL >> The Alice Paul Institute (API) will host the 13th annual Uncorked fund-raiser in a new online format this year.
In response to the ongoing coronavirus public health crisis, API has partnered with Canal’s Bottlestop and winemaker Emily Haines of Terra D’oro Winery, Calif. to share a virtual wine tasting event on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 from 6 to 7 p.m.
A signature favorite event of API supporters, Uncorked will be more accessible and versatile than ever. This year’s virtual event will include all of the fun and wine education of previous years while keeping guests safe in the comfort of their own homes.
Tickets to this virtual wine tasting are $25 for general admission or $100 for Benefactor level, and directly benefit the Alice Paul Institute. Wines are available for online or in-person purchase from Canal’s Bottlestop.
“We are very excited to hold our fall fundraising event virtually this year,” remarked Rachael Glashan Rupisan, Development Director of API. “Like many so many organizations we are finding creative ways to stay connected to our supporters while also raising vital funds in support of our mission. I am thankful to the team at Canal’s Bottlestop for supporting this event and shipping the Terra D’oro wines to our supporters across the nation. This will be a truly unique fundraising event.”
The event’s featured speaker will be winemaker Emily Haines who will join from California. In her presentation, Haines will share insight into her wine making process, the increasing number of women in winemaking, and lead guests in a tasting of three premier Terra O’Doro’s wines: Amador Zinfandel 2016 (red), Petite Sirah (red), and Chenin Blanc, Viognier Blend (white).
Each $25 ticket covers up to four guests per household, and will give guests full access to the event. In addition, attendees will purchase their wine from Terra O’Doro, which will be available to them at a discounted price. Guests can purchase wine either in person or online at Canal’s Bottlestop.
One of an increasing number of women winemakers, Emily Haines began her professional career in biochemistry and uses her scientific background to artfully bring her own touch to the art of vinification. Haines developed an impressive resume in wine making before making her way to Terra D’oro Winery, serving as
Milbrandt Vineyards’ director of wine making and earning seven 90+ scores from top critics. In 2017, Haines became the head winemaker Terra d’Oro wines in California’s Amador County, a region rooted in a vast history of viniculture.
Paulsdale’s 2020 virtual Uncorked is proudly sponsored by the law firm of Weinberg Kaplan & Smith. All proceeds will benefit the Alice Paul Institute in its continued mission to promote Alice Paul’s legacy and her pursuit of gender equality for all. Refunds are not available for the ticketed portion of the event.
Visit www.AlicePaul.org for tickets and more information.