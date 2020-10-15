MOUNT LAUREL >> The Alice Paul Institute will host a dynamic virtual performance of “Her Voice, Our Vote,” a unique theatrical experience produced and acted by Laura Bache on Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
In this musical performance, Bache will portray equal rights activist Alice Paul, a leading figure in the fight for women’s voting rights in America.
“Throughout my research Alice Paul has become a great role model to me,” said Bache. “She persisted with passion and drive when the odds were against her. Her story has encouraged me to use my own gifts to help break the glass ceiling for women.”
Bache’s production follows Alice Paul’s journey as she led the fight for women’s suffrage. Beginning in England, guests will witness the spark that ignited Alice Paul’s interest in suffrage, a passion she brought home to America. Bache’s original composition features songs about several of Alice Paul's pivotal moments, including the grand suffrage parade Paul organized in 1913 and held one day before President Woodrow Wilson’s inauguration. The parade made headlines across the nation when crowds became violent and obstructed the procession of the suffragists.
Alice Paul’s life has inspired countless young women to be leaders in the fight for social justice, including Bache, whose performance as Alice Paul is as inspired as it is inspiring. A junior in high school, Bache has been a proud member of the Girl Scouts since kindergarten. Through this partnership with the Alice Paul Institute, she is earning her Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award in Girl Scouting.
Guests can RSVP for this free event by visiting www.AlicePaul.org. Registered guests will receive a link via email to the virtual performance of “Her Voice, Our Vote.” A short Q&A will with the actor and playwright will conclude the event.
Visit www.AlicePaul.org for more information.
About the Actor/Playwright/Producer: Laura Bache has combined her love of theater and history in the creation of her play, “Her Voice, Our Votes.” A junior in high school, Bache has conducted research from primary sources to write an interactive musical theater program about Alice Paul and the women’s suffrage movement. Laura has performed in school and community theater productions. Prior roles include Belle in Beauty and the Beast, Sebastian in The Little Mermaid, Gavroche in Les Miserables, and Minnie Fay in Hello, Dolly! She has been selected for several National and Regional ACDA Choirs. Laura also produced “Her Voice, Our Vote” and is honored to portray Alice Paul.