The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) will “Light the World in Teal” on Nov. 5 to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. People and places around the globe are invited to take part in the annual awareness initiative and can learn more by visiting www.lighttheworldinteal.com. Teal is AFA’s Alzheimer’s Awareness Color.
“Every person and place that participates in this global initiative is making a difference in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease- and the more that join, the more awareness we will raise about Alzheimer’s,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President and CEO. “We invite everyone to ‘go teal’ on Nov. 5 to show their support for the millions of people living with Alzheimer’s.”
More than 250 landmarks in 44 American states and nine other countries have already signed up to “go teal” on Nov. 5. From iconic skyscrapers and sports stadiums to small town village halls, each one will be turning teal to shine a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease.
Individuals can also participate in raising Alzheimer’s awareness by “going teal” on their own November 5th by wearing teal, posting photos on their social media platforms using the hashtag #AFALightTheWorldInTeal or by turning their Facebook cover profile/cover photo teal. More information can be found at www.lighttheworldinteal.com.
Families looking for additional information about Alzheimer’s disease or support services can contact AFA’s Helpline at 866-232-8484 or visit www.alzfdn.org.