EVESHAM >> The American Hospital Association (AHA) has announced its election of Virtua Health President and CEO Dennis W. Pullin, FACHE, to its Board of Trustees. Pullin is one of six new members to serve a three-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
Virtua Health is South Jersey's largest health system and a not-for-profit organization.
"I am honored to contribute to the AHA and its collective body of thought-leaders and change-seekers who truly want to elevate the health and well-being of all,” Pullin said. “Together, we will enhance equity, enable system transformation, advance affordability, and help guide the nation through the ongoing effort to end COVID-19.”
The Board of Trustees is the highest policy-making policy body of the AHA and has ultimate authority for the governance and management of its directions and finances. Learn more at AHA.org.