VOORHEES >> Animal Welfare Association has a newly formed partnership with Connect Plus Therapy ABA Autism and Behavioral Support Center in Cherry Hill. Connect Plus Therapy joined AWA’s P.A.W.S. (People Achieving With Support) Program to engage their clients with animal wellness activities and humane education events.
Connect Plus Therapy’s clients have been able to take part in creating various enrichment toys for AWA’s animals and assist with other projects like cutting up paper plates into triangles for giving medicine to our cats. These activities have been able to provide the clients with a chance to work on their fine motor skills but also provide them with fun and rewarding projects that they can see from start to finish.
“The enrichment toys are given to the animals to play with and provide mental stimulation during their stay at AWA’s animal shelter,” says AWA’s Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator, Alicia Haley. “It is a mutually beneficial relationship between the P.A.W.S. Program participants and the animals.”
In January of this year, a small group of clients from CPT were even able to receive a visit from Sophie, one of AWA’s pet therapy dogs. Sophie and her owner, Doug, spent a couple of hours showing off her tricks and meeting with the kids and some of the staff members. Since the majority of pet therapy and outreach events have been on hold, this was a great opportunity for Sophie to get back out into the community and for the kids at CPT to meet one of AWA’s Therapy Dogs and have a fun visit.
Animal Welfare Association and Connect Plus Therapy plan to have many more events and activities in the future as they continue their work together through AWA’s P.A.W.S. program. Created in 2018, AWA’s PAWS Program, expands the opportunities of school groups and organizations in the area to be able to provide their students and clients with the ability to be a part of the AWA volunteer program and giving them meaningful tasks that will benefit the cognitive development of the individual.
For more information about Animal Welfare Association, visit www.awanj.org.