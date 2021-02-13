VOORHEES >> Animal Welfare Association (AWA) has a newly formed partnership with Columbia Bank as a program partner for AWA’s P.A.W.S. Program. AWA’s P.A.W.S. (People Achieving With Support) Program engages students and clients with animal wellness activities and humane education events. Columbia Bank has provided the program with $3,500 to use towards the programs activities and initiatives.
“This partnership will allow the P.A.W.S. program to continue, especially during COVID when almost all of the engagement with the groups in the program is done remotely,” says AWA’s Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator, Alicia Haley.
With Columbia Bank’s sponsorship of the program this year, AWA was able to purchase shirts that are dedicated solely to the P.A.W.S. Program participants. The students and clients will wear the shirts while they are at their facilities working on projects for AWA and then once in-person activities, they will be able to come into the shelter to volunteer with their personalized P.A.W.S. Volunteer shirts. Not only does the sponsorship cover the cost associated with the shirts, but it provides AWA with the opportunity to purchase even more supplies to provide boxes of materials for the P.A.W.S. participants to create enrichment activities for the AWA’s shelter animals. These boxes will be filled with various materials such as pipe cleaners, fleece material, construction paper, carboard tubes, catnip, dog and cat treats and more.
“The enrichment toys are given to the animals to play with and provide mental stimulation during their stay at AWA’s animal shelter,” says AWA’s Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator, Alicia Haley. “It is a mutually beneficial relationship between the P.A.W.S. Program participants and the animals.”
AWA’s P.A.W.S. program was created in 2018 to expand the opportunities of school groups and organizations in the area to be able to provide students and clients with the ability to be a part of the AWA volunteer program and giving them meaningful tasks that will benefit the cognitive development of the individual.
For more information about Animal Welfare Association, visit www.awanj.org.