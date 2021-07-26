VOORHEES >> In honor of Pet Hydration Awareness Month, Animal Welfare Association (AWA) has dedicated July to helping pet owners identify and prevent signs of dehydration in their four-legged family members.
“Water accounts for 80 percent of our pets’ bodies,” says Animal Welfare Association Executive Director Maya Richmond. “It’s important that we keep our animals hydrated, especially in these hot summer months.”
Pet owners can prevent dehydration by providing plenty of fresh water, ensuring that shade is available when outdoors, maximizing time spent in air conditioning and going for walks during the morning or evening to avoid excessive heat.
AWA also encourages pet owners to learn to identify the signs of dehydration. Signs of dehydration in pets include loss of appetite, sunken eyes, dry mouth, diarrhea, lethargy, excessive panting and decrease in skin elasticity.
Owners can test their pet’s skin elasticity for dehydration by pinching the loose skin between the shoulder blades. Contact a veterinarian for treatment if the skin remains pinched or returns to normal too slowly.
For more information, visit “Protect Your Pet from Hot Weather Hazards” located in the Pet Care Resources at www.awanj.org.