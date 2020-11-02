The Evesham Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the depicted male who brandished a firearm and demanded money from the store clerk.
At 5:15 a.m. on Nov. 2, Evesham police units responded to the 7-11, 2 East Main Street, for an armed robbery.
Investigation determined that a white male, wearing a black shirt and blue pants, entered the store and demanded money from the clerk while brandishing a handgun. The 7-Eleven employee complied and provided the suspect with the cash in the register. The male fled on foot, east on Main Street.
If anyone knows the identity of this male, you are asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, the Confidential Tip Line at 856-983-4699 or email at Facebook@Eveshampd.org. Anonymous tips text ETPDTIP to 847411
The success of the Evesham Police Department is enhanced by the active involvement of township residents. When you call to report suspicious activity, you not only help the Police Department, but you make your neighborhood a safer place.
Immediately report suspicious activity to the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1111 or 911 for crimes in progress.