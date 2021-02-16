MOUNT LAUREL >> Capehart Scatchard has announced that Brian Berkoff, Esq., Francisco Guzmán, Esq., Bryan Horen, Esq., and Kelsey Knish, Esq. joined the firm as associates in its office here.
Berkoff, Guzmán, Horen and Knish represent insurance carriers and employers in the defense of workers’ compensation claims at all stages of litigation.
Berkoff received his degree from Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law and a B.A. degree in Political Science from The College of New Jersey. He is admitted to practice law in New Jersey.
Guzmán received his law degree from Rutgers Law School in Camden and a B.A. degree in History from Stockton University. Upon law school graduation, he worked as a law clerk to the Honorable Allison E. Accurso, J.A.D. He is admitted to practice law in New Jersey.
Horen received his law degree from Rutgers School of Law in Camden and a B.A. degree in Political Science from Rutgers University in Camden. Upon law school graduation, he worked as a law clerk to the Honorable Jamie S. Perri, J.S.C. He is admitted to practice law in New Jersey.
Knish received her law degree from Drexel University, Thomas R. Kline School of Law and a B.A. degree in Sociology of Law and Criminology from the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, College of Liberal Arts. She is admitted to practice law in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
Capehart Scatchard is a diversified law firm of 84 attorneys with offices in Mount Laurel, Hamilton, Holmdel, Philadelphia and New York City. For more Information, visit www.capehart.com.