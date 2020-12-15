Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Evesham Township Police Chief Christopher Chew have announced that an Atlantic City drug dealer was charged Dec. 15 with causing the death of a 37-year-old woman who fatally overdosed in Evesham Township last year on fentanyl-laced heroin he sold to her the day before she died.
Kahlil Carpenter, 30, of the 1800 block of Marmora Avenue, was charged with Strict Liability for Drug-Induced Death (First Degree), Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree) and Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree).
Carpenter was served with the warrant this morning at the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly, where he is lodged on an unrelated narcotics charge. He will be scheduled for a detention hearing in Superior Court.
The investigation began on Dec. 14, 2019, after Evesham Township police officers were dispatched to Inverness Circle for a report of an unconscious and unresponsive female. They entered the home and found the decedent, Holly Morris, in her bed.
An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined she died from fentanyl toxicity, with levels in her system five times greater than the amount necessary to cause death.
The investigation determined that Morris had met Carpenter in Lumberton Township on Dec. 13 to purchase the drugs.
Carpenter will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Jeremy Lackey. The case was investigated by the Evesham Township Police Department.