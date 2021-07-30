Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that an Atlantic City drug dealer has been indicted for the death of a 37-year-old woman who fatally overdosed two years ago in Evesham Township on fentanyl-laced heroin he sold to her the day before she died.
A grand jury charged Kahlil Carpenter, 30, with Strict Liability for Drug-Induced Death (First Degree), Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree), Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute (Third Degree) and Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Third Degree).
The indictment was returned July 16 and signed by Prosecutor Coffina. An arraignment will be held soon in Superior Court. Carpenter is presently lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly.
The investigation began on December 14, 2019, after Evesham Township police officers were dispatched to Inverness Circle for a report of an unconscious and unresponsive female. They entered the home and found the decedent, Holly Morris, in her bed.
An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined she died from fentanyl toxicity, with levels in her system five times greater than the amount necessary to cause death.
The investigation determined that Morris had met Carpenter in Lumberton Township the previous day to purchase the drugs.
The case was presented to the grand jury by Assistant Prosecutor Michael Angermeier, supervisor of the BCPO Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force. The case was investigated by the Evesham Township Police Department.