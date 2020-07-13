MOUNT LAUREL >> Capehart Scatchard has announced that Cameron R. Morgan, Esq. was elected, for a two-year term, as trustee for the North-Central District of the New Jersey Association of School Attorneys and Lauren E. Tedesco, Esq. was recently re-elected as trustee for the Southern District.
A Collingswood resident, Morgan serves public school districts and charter schools throughout New Jersey in the specialized area of school law, with a focus on general counsel services, civil litigation, special education, administrative law, collective negotiations, labor and employment, and appellate practice.
Morgan has served as board solicitor to dozens of school districts, guiding district administrators through the diverse range of issues affecting the public schools, from personnel matters, tenure cases, and the range of issues that frequently arise at public board meetings, to student disciplinary matters, residency disputes, and homelessness issues, to complex matters involving the budgetary process or First Amendment rights.
Tedesco, a Gladwyne, Pa. resident, concentrates her practice on the representation of boards of education and charter schools in all areas of school law including: labor and employment, special education, Section 504, student discipline, FERPA, Anti-Bullying Bill of Rights Act, student residency, civil rights, tenure, OPRA, OPMA, and teaching staff tenure matters under TEACHNJ and ACHIEVENJ.
Capehart Scatchard is a diversified law firm of 86 attorneys with offices in Mount Laurel, Hamilton and Holmdel in New Jersey, Philadelphia and New York City. For more information, visit www.capehart.com.