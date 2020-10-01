MOUNT LAUREL >> Capehart Scatchard attorneys hosted a virtual panel discussion Sept. 29 with law students from Widener University Delaware Law School. The event was entitled “Are You Winning? How to Succeed as an Intern or Entry-Level Attorney.”
Workers’ Compensation Department attorney, Christopher Chu, served as the moderator for the event and attorneys, Joseph Acosta, Sanmathi (Sanu) Dev and Ashley Mollenthiel, served as panelists.
The attorneys shared insights on how to succeed as law school students, summer interns and law clerks, and entry-level attorneys. Each attorney also provided guidance stemming from their own personal experience and backgrounds from the application and interview process to the pressures of finding employment post-graduation.
The event was hosted by Capehart Scatchard’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee, which Dev leads.
Capehart Scatchard is a diversified law firm of 85 attorneys with offices in Mount Laurel, Hamilton and Holmdel, Philadelphia and New York City. For more information, visit www.capehart.com.