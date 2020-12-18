GALLOWAY >> The ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer will be played in the fall of 2021 as part of a shift in next year’s LPGA schedule. The tournament will be held Sept. 27 to Oct. 3, 2021 and continue to feature the best female golfers in the world competing for $1.75 million in prize money at Seaview, A Dolce Hotel.
Since 1986, the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer has attracted millions of fans and the stars of women’s golf to South Jersey. The tournament also attracts hundreds of corporate partners and broadcasts the region to 175 countries and more than 500 million households worldwide.
“Given the continued uncertainty regarding the ongoing health crisis, we feel moving to the fall of 2021 presents us with a better opportunity to conduct the event with fewer limitations than what might be possible in May,” said Tim Erensen, Managing Partner of Eiger Marketing Group. “We are scheduled to return to our traditional date on the calendar in 2022 and we want to thank ShopRite, our fans, partners and community leaders for continually making us one of the best events in all of professional golf.”
ShopRite has served as title sponsor of the tournament since 1992, and has donated more than $35 million to regional charities through its partnership with the LPGA.
“We are proud to once again partner with the LPGA Tour to host one of the premier events on the LPGA calendar,” said Joseph Colalillo, Chairman & CEO of Wakefern Food Corp. “Last year’s championship raised more than $1.5 million in grants to groups that fight hunger, support families and treat life-threatening illnesses. We look forward to welcoming the best players in world back to the Jersey Shore next fall to compete for the title.”
For more information about ticket sales, volunteers, Pro-Am player packages and sponsorship opportunities visit www.ShopRiteLPGAClassic.com.
About ShopRite LPGA Classic
The ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer is one of the largest and most prestigious events on the LPGA tour. It is held annually in Atlantic City on the Bay Course at Seaview, A Dolce Hotel, and features the world's best female golfers competing over three rounds for a $1.75 million purse. To date, ShopRite has donated more than $35 million to local charities through its association with the LPGA. The event is owned and operated by Eiger Marketing Group, a global marketing and event management agency. In addition to managing professional golf tournaments, Eiger also operates a number of other sporting and lifestyle events and manages the sponsorship portfolio for several blue-chip clients.