VOORHEES >> Animal Welfare Association provided its 1000th Camden City pet owner with veterinary care and food since the start of the pandemic in March. Days after the news stories broke about families accessing food pantries and the loss of jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the AWA launched the South Jersey Pet Recovery Plan with the goal of keeping pets and families together. One important part of the plan is providing pet food and supplies to pet owners in need so they don't have to make a decision between feeding themselves or their pets.
“The need is great all over, but in Camden it is especially dire,” said Sue Pearce, AWA's community liaison for AWA’s Pet food pantry programs. Before COVID-19, AWA's on-site monthly pet food pantry supplied food to over 65 families and another 50 in Camden City, those numbers doubled in April. Pearce says, "in addition to those efforts AWA partnered with nine other Camden County non-profit agencies to provide pop-up pet food pantries," which have provided over 700 families with pet food. That is nearly 40,000 pet meals in just 8 months.
“COVID-19’s tragic impact on people’s lives trickles down and puts pets at risk,” says Maya Richmond Executive Director of AWA, “we knew early on that to keep pets out of shelters we had to mobilize." AWA's mission is to improve the welfare of animals and people. Programs that help pets out in the community keep pets from being abandoned, suffering, or being surrendered to municipal shelters. "We are prepared to provide food to another 1,000 pet families or another 40,000 meals in 2021," Richmond shared. AWA expects to roll out Phase 2 of the South Jersey Pet Recovery Plan this spring which will include innovative ways to help pet owners facing eviction keep their pets until they are on their feet again as well as low cost vaccines to satisfy many rental requirements.
"It is hard to believe that someone would be denied access to a rental home due to expired vaccines," says Richmond, "but it happens. The cost of $40-$50 for an exam and vaccines is often too much for many people."
To learn more about AWA and the South Jersey Pet Recovery plan visit www.awanj.org/pet-recovery-plan/
Our Voorhees Pet Food Pantry is located in the bins outside of the Animal Welfare Association Clinic Trailers at 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043.
Our monthly Chow Stops for Camden City Pet Owners visit www.awanj.org/chow-stops/
For more information about Animal Welfare Association, visit www.awanj.org.