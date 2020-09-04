MOUNT LAUREL >> Help bring the love of reading to area kids of all ages by donating new and gently used books during Laurel Brook Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center’s Back-to-School Book Drive now through Sept. 15. The Mount Laurel skilled nursing facility is hosting the initiative in partnership with nonprofit BookSmiles.
Books can be dropped off anytime from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the skilled nursing facility located at 3718 Church Road. Acceptable donations include gently used and new books for readers ranging from infants to high school age (torn, scribbled or outdated books will not be accepted). Be sure to register the donation at the front desk to be included in the raffle to win a Trader Joe’s gift card. Every five books donated count toward one raffle entry. Call 609-694-1743 for help with picking up book donations, if needed.
Based in Cherry Hill, BookSmiles is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit focused on giving underserved children in New Jersey and Philadelphia the opportunity to build personal libraries, starting at infancy. As a newly appointed drop-off site, Laurel Brook will have an outside bin for future book donations.
A 220-bed skilled nursing facility, Laurel Brook provides post-hospital care, short-term rehab, memory care, long-term and respite care. Its specialized healthcare programming aims to meet the healthcare needs of the community.