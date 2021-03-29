WESTAMPTON >> U.S. Baseball Academy will host a four-week baseball camp starting April 18. Holy Cross Prep Academy head coach Steve Paolini will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy.
Classes are available for players in grades 1-12 and are limited to seven players per coach. Sessions are offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and base running. Space is limited.
Registration is now under way and attendees can save up to $30 through April 11.
Enter code SPRING30 during checkout to apply the discount.
U.S. Baseball Academy is committed to providing a safe, fun environment and appropriate COVID-19 safety measures will be in place for coaches, players, and spectators.
For more information, visit USBaseballAcademy.com, or call 866-622-4487.