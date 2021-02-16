GLASSBORO >> Cross country/track athlete Keller Bean was selected Rowan University's Woman of the Year by the New Jersey Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (NJAIAW ) for its celebration of the 2021 National Girls and Women's Sports Day Feb. 3. Bean is being honored with the state's other student-athletes through a virtual presentation.
This is the 35th year of the national celebration to inspire girls and women to play and be active, and to realize their full power. With the COVID-19 pandemic, the Women's Sports Foundation recognizes the importance of staying mentally and physically healthy during these challenging times.
The event was coordinated by the New Jersey Association of Intercollegiate Athletics For Women. The Woman of the Year awards are presented to an outstanding athlete from each college and university in the state and the honorees are selected based on athletic excellence, academic success and community service.
"Keller is very active in social issues and really believes in the importance of equity and inclusion for all people," stated head women's cross country/track & field coach Ringo Adamson. "She takes a leadership role in getting the team involved in activities to support the community."
"Keller stresses the importance of social activism as an essential part of the student-athlete experience for the women's track and cross country teams," Adamson continued. "She has also done a great job with our social media accounts which is very effective for us with recruiting."
Bean is majoring in Inclusive Education: Elementary, with a minor in Human Resource Management, and is also earning a certificate in Teaching English as a Second Language.
The junior is a member of the Kappa Delta Pi Honors Society and Rowan Outstanding Women's Leaders. Recognized on both the President's and Dean's Lists, and as a Rowan Scholar-Athlete of Distinction, Bean has received New Jersey Athletic Conference All-Academic honors.
At Rowan, she coordinates the social media for the women's cross country and track & field teams. Bean is a member of the Rowan Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and serves on the board as the social media representative. She has participated in several community outreach programs.
The Cherry Hill native is a leadership board member – student-athlete connection for We Are One Team (WA1T). Bean developed an engagement plan for the athletic teams to address social issues and improve a sportsmanlike environment and also spoke on a panel discussion about activism and allyship for the general public. In addition, Bean is a planning committee member and presenter for the Student Title IX Summit, organizing the conference for an in-person and virtual format, and will give a presentation on gender equity in athletics for the upcoming 2021 summit.
For more information on the NJAIAW, go to: njaiaw.com.