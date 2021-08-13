Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Beverly City Public Safety Director Rich Wolbert have announced that a Beverly City husband and wife have been charged with sexually assaulting a teenager in their home last month.
Luis Morales-Sarmiento, 33, and Katherine Morales-Sarmiento, 22, of the 500 block of Wheatley Avenue, were charged with Sexual Assault (Second Degree) and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Third Degree).
The defendants were taken into custody Aug. 9 at the Prosecutor’s Office and released yesterday following a first appearance in Superior Court in Mount Holly. The case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.
The investigation began after the teenager’s mother contacted police to report the assault. The investigation revealed that Luis Morales-Sarmiento, who is acquainted with the victim, invited him to his home and then took him to the couple’s bedroom, where the sexual contact occurred.
Luis Morales-Sarmiento is a volunteer firefighter in Beverly City.
Anyone who may have been victimized by these defendants is encouraged to call the BCPO Major Crimes Unit – Special Victims Section at 609-265-5035 and ask for a detective.
The Morales-Sarmientos are being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw.
The investigation was conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Beverly City Police Department. The lead investigators were BCPO Det. Siobhan McClintock and BCPD Patrol Officer Mason Perkins.