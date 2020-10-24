BEVERLY CITY – Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Beverly City Public Safety Director Rich Wolbert have announced that a 32-year-old city man was fatally shot Oct. 23 outside of the Delacove Homes public housing project.
Beverly City police officers were called to the complex on a report of a shooting at approximately 10:15 p.m. Upon arrival they found a bystander performing CPR on Octavius Williams, who had been struck in the chest.
Williams, who is not a Delacove Homes resident, was transported to Virtua Willingboro Hospital, where he was pronounced dead approximately one hour later. An autopsy will be performed Oct. 24 by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood.
No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.
Anyone with information that would be useful to investigators is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.
The investigation is being conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Beverly City Police Department. The lead investigators are BCPO Detective Danielle Hann and Beverly City Officer-in-Charge Sgt. Theresa Matthews.