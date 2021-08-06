MEDFORD >> On Aug. 2 at 3:54 p.m., the Medford Township Police, Fire and EMS were dispatched to the intersection of Hartford Road and Georgia Trail for a reported motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist here.
The vehicle and bicyclist were both traveling northbound on Hartford Road when the bicyclist entered the northbound lane of travel in front of the vehicle and was struck.
The 15-year-old bicyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash was thrown into the windshield of the vehicle sustaining injuries to his head and lower extremities. The juvenile was transported to Cooper Trauma by medical helicopter and is listed in critical but stable condition.
The driver of the vehicle, a 59-year-old-female from Waterford, was not injured and remained on scene after the crash. The investigation is ongoing at this time.