Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina has announced that a 36-year-old Blackwood man has pled guilty to attempting to meet an underage girl for sex at a park in Bordentown Township.
Under an agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office, Jason McCann pled guilty to Attempt to Commit Endangering the Welfare of a Child - Impairing or Debauching the Morals of a Child (Third Degree) in exchange for a three-year sentence in New Jersey state prison.
McCann will also be placed on the New Jersey sex offender registry upon release and be subjected to parole supervision for life. The plea was entered March 10 in Superior Court in Mount Holly before the Hon. Philip E. Haines, J.S.C., who scheduled sentencing for July 14.
The investigation began in July 2020 after McCann used an instant messaging app to arrange a rendezvous and send pictures of his genitals and videos of himself masturbating to someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl.
In reality, the person he was communicating with was a Special Agent with United States Homeland Security Investigations. McCann, of the 100 block of West Church Street, was arrested in August 2020.
He joins multiple defendants arrested recently by the BCPO for similar crimes, along with possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material, and other more serious offenses. As part of the BCPO’s ongoing Operation Safe Quarantine, which targets the online exploitation of children, charges have been filed against 30 individuals since last May.
The investigation was conducted by United States Homeland Security Investigations – Cherry Hill Office, with assistance from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Hi-Tech Crimes Unit, the Barrington Police Department, the Bordentown Township Police Department and the Cinnaminson Township Police Department.
The Prosecutor’s Office High-Tech Crimes Unit, HSI – Cherry Hill and the Cinnaminson Township Police Department are members of the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The BCPO also belongs to the New Jersey State Police Cyber Terrorism Task Force.