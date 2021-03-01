MEDFORD >> Junior Andrew Ball scored a season-high 19 points, including three 3-pointers, as Shawnee downed visiting Bishop Eustace, 49-38, for its third straight win in an Olympic Conference interdivision game Feb. 25 here.
Shawnee 49, Bishop Eustace 38
Bishop Eustace (3-8) 10-9-9-10-38
Shawnee (4-2) 9-14-16-10-49
Bishop Eustace: Daniel Mason 2, Winston Yates 9, James Iannelli 11, Reggie Seldon 7. 3s: Yates, Iannelli, Seldon.
Shawnee: John White 7, Andrew Ball 19, Matt Fish 3, Dwight Mathews 4, Avery Cohen 8, Zane Bouchard 6, Ryan Connolly 2. 3s: Ball 3, Bouchard 2, White.