MEDFORD >> Junior Derek Simpson scored a game-high 23 points as visiting Lenape jumped out to a 41-12 lead by halftime en route to a decisive 64-39 win over Shawnee in an Olympic Conference interdivision game Feb. 17 here.
Junior Dwight Mathews had 13 to lead the Renegades, who were playing for the first time since their season opener Jan. 26 due to COVID protocols.
Lenape 64, Shawnee 39
Lenape (4-1) 20-21-13-10-64
Shawnee (1-1) 5-7-13-14-39
Lenape: Matt Alexander 3, Riley Spitznas 4, Eli Williams 3, Aidan Anderson 14, Makyle Rowe 3, Taj Folayan 3, Tayvon Gaither 5, Derek Simpson 23, Jovanni Still, Jon Fenton 2, Tekie Clark 2. 3s: Anderson 4, Simpson 3, Alexander, Williams, Folayan.
Shawnee: Andrew Ball 2, Matt Fish 1, Dwight Mathews 13, Avery Cohen 7, Zane Bouchard 5, Ryan Connolly 3, John Frank 2, Ryan Senft 6. 3s: Mathews 2, Senft 2, Bouchard, Connolly.