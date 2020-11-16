EVESHAM >> Six different players scored for No. 5 seed Cherokee (9-3-1) in a rout of visiting No. 12 Millville (5-5-1), 6-1, in a NJSIAA South West E first-round game Nov. 14.
Senior Kevin Rourke tallied his team-leading 13th goal of the season for the Chiefs, who traveled to No. 4 Egg Harbor Township (11-1) for a quarterfinal game Nov. 17.
Senior Dominik Warda and junior Niko Rubio netted two goals apiece as the Eagles eliminated No. 13 Lenape (0-7-2) in another NJSIAA South West E first-round game last Saturday.
Goals: C-Miguel Graterol, Kevin Rourke, Adam Frankenfied, Ian Bialy, Nike Fiore, Connor Ryan; M-Treshan Stevenson; Assists: C- Ryan, Luke Fanning, Sean Milelli, Ryan Fischer; Saves: C-Ethan Donnerstag 3, Nick Ori 1; M-Matt Sooy 3.