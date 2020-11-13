ROBBINSVILLE >> The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Nov. 5 announced the pairings for the high school boys soccer sectional tournaments.
All four Lenape Regional High School District teams earned a berth in the playoffs, slated to begin Saturday, Nov. 14 at the higher seeded school for the first-round games.
Cherokee, Lenape and Shawnee will compete in the NJSIAA South West E (Group 4) bracket, while Seneca is penciled in the NJSIAA South West D (Group 3) field of 15 teams.
Success against Timber Creek should help Seneca
TABERNACLE >> Seneca, two years removed for its first sectional championship in school history, opens the 2020 playoffs against Olympic Conference National Division rival Timber Creek this weekend.
The fifth-seeded Golden Eagles have had the Chargers’ number as of late, going 4-0-1 against the Erial school the last five meetings.
(Assistant) Coach (Chris) Melograna and I are familiar with our opponent, Timber Creek,” said Seneca head coach Sam Maira, now in his 30th year coaching and 17th at Seneca. “They play a very strong schedule and we expect the game to be very competitive.”
After winning their first four games by a combined score of 12-2, the Golden Eagles (6-5-1) have struggled since then, losing five of seven. Seneca tied Life Center Academy, 1-1, on the last day of the season Nov. 12.
“We are young and like any young team we have had some highs and lows,” said Maira, whose team beat Moorestown Friends, 5-1, Nov. 4 before losing at home to Cherokee, 4-2, the next day. “The constant is the character of the boys. They are wonderful young men and a pleasure for Coach Melograna and I to coach. Every day we get to be together with them is a good day.”
Timber Creek comes to Tabernacle for the first-round game Saturday (Nov. 14) morning with a 2-8-2 record this season. The Chargers beat Gloucester Tech, 3-2, in the season opener Oct. 1 and Highland, 1-0, on Oct. 13; as well as ties to visiting Williamstown, 0-0, Oct. 5 and host Cumberland, 1-1, Nov. 5.
“The team concept has been embraced by this group,” said Maira, who now has 358 career victories at both Riverside and Seneca. “They’ve taken on the mantra of the strength of the pack is in the wolf and the strength of the wolf is in the back. They stick together during the good times, as well as the challenging times and all realize they are at their best when they are together.”
Sophomore Dylan Bednarek and senior Shane Lovett lead the team in scoring with four goals and two assists apiece, while senior Clayton Skahan has three goals to his credit.
Sophomore Christian Mazza is the team’s anchor in goal with 38 saves and three shutouts to his credit this season.
“Coach Melograna and I have built this program with the philosophy that it is built for good times and challenging times on the field,” said Maira. “At this point we would be happy with any draw (in the postseason). We are appreciative for every day we get to be together.”
“The biggest challenge was losing Coach Melograna and two players for 14 days due to contact (with someone positive for COVID). Basically we want to provide them the best experience possible regardless of wins and losses. With that said, there are some traditions we were not able to put into place this year because of COVID.”
Seneca beat visiting Pinelands, 1-0, for the South Jersey Group 3 crown in 2018. The game marked Seneca’s first-ever appearance in the sectional finals. Prior to that, the Golden Eagles had reached the sectional semifinal round three times (2008, 2011 and 2014) only to come up short.
NJSIAA South West D First Round
Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m.
No. 12 Timber Creek at No. 5 Seneca
Records: Timber Creek 2-8-2, Seneca 6-5-1
Recent Meetings: 10/3/2019: Seneca 3, Timber Creek 2; 9/12/19: Seneca 1, Timber Creek 1-1; 10/4/2018: Seneca 3, Timber Creek 0; 9/13/2018: Seneca 5, Timber Creek 1; 10/20/2017: Seneca 2, Timber Creek 1.
Timber Creek Players to Watch: Pedro Jovel, sr., 4 goals, 1 assist; Colin Kelly, 2 goals; Kenney Tyler, ju., 2 assists; Brendin Courant, sr., 1 goal; Ryan Ford, ju., 1 goal; Matthew Glynn, so., 1 goal.
Seneca Players to Watch: Dylan Bednarek, so, 4 goals, 2 assists; Shane Lovett, sr., 4 goals, 2 assists; Clayton Skahan, sr., 3 goals; Elkin Bonilla-Hernandez, sr., 2 goals, 2 assists; Tyler Klym, so., 2 goals.
Goalies: Timber Creek – Nicholas Schilling, sr., 129 saves; Seneca – Christian Mazza, so., 41 saves.
2019 Playoff Result: Timber Creek lost to Mainland, 4-0, in S.J. Group 3 first round; Seneca lost to Mainland, 5-0, in S.J. Group 3 quarterfinals.
Familiar first-round opponent for Lenape
EGG HARBOR TWP. >> Lenape has faced the team it scheduled to begin the playoffs this weekend three times in the last nine years.
The Indians would love to gain a measure of revenge against Egg Harbor Township, which eliminated Lenape, 4-3, in the South Jersey Group 4 tournament last year in this very game.
However, COVID restrictions have made it difficult to prepare for the fourth-seeded Eagles, who have only lost once (Oct. 24 at St. Augustine Prep, 1-0) in 11 games this season.
“Lenape has been on COVID lockdown for the last two weeks of the season,” said Lenape coach Eric Krastek. “We have played no games and had no practices. This season has been difficult with the interruptions to the schedule. I would like to commend our soccer players who did a tremendous job adhering to protocols and staying safe.”
Krastek said he did not have a scouting report on Egg Harbor Township, commenting: “We are happy to get the opportunity to play an extra game.”
Lenape has struggled this season, going 0-6-2 with its only ties coming on the road against Camden Catholic, 1-1 (Oct. 8) and Cherry Hill East 1-1 (Oct. 22). The Indians have been shut out four times.
“Our team was very young and inexperienced this season,” said Krastek. “It was truly a rebuilding and learning experience for our players. We are happy with the improvement we showed during the season. We were strong defensively, but had trouble scoring goals. We have grown and we will be better next season.”
Senior Justin Gibson is the Indians’ anchor in goal, registering 28 saves this season.
NJSIAA South West E First Round
Saturday, Nov. 14, 11 a.m.
No. 13 Lenape at No. 4 Egg Harbor Township
Records: Lenape 0-6-2, Egg Harbor Township 10-1
Recent Meetings: 10/29/2019: Egg Harbor Township 4, Lenape 3 (S.J. Group 4 first round); 11/3/2014: Lenape 1, Egg Harbor Township 0 (S.J. Group 4 first round); 11/1/2011: Lenape 1, Egg Harbor Township 0 (S.J. Group 4 first round).
Lenape Players to Watch: Patrick Caulden, ju., 1 goal; Landon Friedman, ju., 1 goal; Kevin Niedzwiecki, ju., 1 goal; Justin Penny, ju., 1 goal.
Egg Harbor Township Players to Watch: Ahmad Brock, sr., 21 goals, 7 assists; Dominik Warda, sr., 9 goals, 5 assists; Jayden Guy, sr., 8 goals, 11 assists; Niko Rubio, ju., 7 goals, 10 assists; Nate Biersbach, so., 7 goals, 5 assists; Christian Paskilades, sr., 4 goals, 2 assists; Evan Bevilaqua, ju., 3 goals, 1 assist.
Goalies: Lenape – Justin Gibson, sr., 28 saves; Egg Harbor Township – Nick Marin, ju., 19 saves (2 shutouts), R.J. Matthews, sr., 14 saves (2 shutouts).
2019 Playoff Result: Lenape lost to Egg Harbor Township, 4-3, in S.J. Group 4 first round; Egg Harbor Township lost to Toms River North, 2-1, in S.J. Group 4 championship.
Offense spread around for 8-3-1 Cherokee
EVESHAM >> Cherokee has had an outstanding season, winning eight out of 12 games.
The only blemishes on the fifth-seeded Chiefs’ record are a 4-0 loss at Shawnee Oct. 22 and a 1-1 tie against visiting Cherry Hill East Oct. 28, 2-1 setback at Moorestown Nov. 10 and 3-2 loss to visiting Eastern on the last day of the regular season Nov. 12.
“I'm fine with our seeding. I would have liked (to have) a bye week, but it gets us game ready,” said Cherokee coach Glenn Thomsen. “We have had a good season so far. The boys are playing well. We have good team unity and our cohesion is better than ever.”
Senior Kevin Rourke leads the team in scoring with 12 goals and eight assists, but he’s not the only one contributing to the offense (42 goals in 12 games) for the Chiefs this season. Senior Sean Milelli, senior Ian Bialy and sophomore Chris Meder have combined to score 22 goals between them.
“Some of our strengths are the number of shooters that I have,” said Thomsen. “Most teams have one or two. I have many guys that can find the net and the team has confidence in all of them.”
The only thing that has seemed to slow Cherokee down has been the COVID pandemic.
“The biggest challenge has been having too much time off between games due to COVID cancellations,” said Thomsen. “Keeping up to game speed is tough when you are scrimmaging rather than playing.”
Senior Ethan Donnerstag in the anchor in goal for Cherokee with 52 saves and four shutouts this season.
Cherokee, which last won a South Jersey sectional title in 2011 with a 2-1 decision against Toms River East, hopes to advance further than last year when the Chiefs were eliminated by Washington Township, 1-0, in the first round of South Jersey Group 4 tournament.
The last playoff game the Chiefs were victorious came in 2016 with a 4-1 first-round win over Jackson Memorial.
NJSIAA South West E First Round
Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m.
No. 12 Millville at No. 5 Cherokee
Records: Millville 4-4-1, Cherokee 8-3-1
Recent Meetings: None.
Millville Players to Watch: Treshan Stevenson, sr., 7 goals, 1 assist; Jeremiah Nunez, so., 3 goals, 1 assist; Joe Reed, so., 3 assists; Blake Gifford, ju., 2 assists.
Cherokee Players to Watch: Kevin Rourke, sr., 12 goals, 7 assists; Sean Milelli, sr., 10 goals, 2 assists; Ian Bialy, sr., 7 goals, 5 assists; Chris Meder, so., 5 goals, 5 assists; Brandon Michael, so., 2 goals, 5 assists; Connor Ryan, sr., 3 goals, 3 assists; Miguel Graterol, so., 1 goal, 2 assists.
Goalies: Millville – Matt Sooy, fr., 50 saves (3 shutouts); Cherokee – Ethan Donnerstag, sr., 52 saves (4 shutouts).
2019 Playoff Result: Millville lost to Shawnee, 3-1, in S.J. Group 4 first round; Cherokee lost to Washington Township, 1-0, in S.J. Group 4 first round.
Shawnee trying to stay sharp for playoffs
MEDFORD >> With a first-round bye in its pocket, Shawnee is waiting to see who it will open with in this year’s state sectional tournament.
“We're not sure if we play Eastern or Williamstown (first-round game Nov. 14) yet, but know how good both teams are so we're trying to prepare for both,” said Shawnee coach Ryan Franks, whose team is the top seed in the NJSIAA South West E (Group 4) Tournament.
The only loss this season for the Renegades came at the hands of Lenape-district rival Seneca, 3-1, in the second game of the season Oct. 8.
“Obviously we were excited to get the one seed and a bye, but at the same time realize we’ve got some tough teams on our side of the bracket that we’re going to need to be ready for,” said Franks.
Shawnee has also been dealing with COVID restrictions when the school went to virtual-only learning and no athletic events since Nov. 3 with an increase in cases at the school.
“The schedule changes have definitely been difficult,” said Franks. “We’ve had three games cancelled sporadically due to other schools throughout the year and then just had to cancel on three other teams ourselves this past week. Now we can’t even practice together for 10 days. Staying focused and having a consistent mindset can be difficult with those obstacles, but I think our boys have done a good job so far of approaching each day the right way and being thankful for the games we are able to play.”
Even though his team has only lost one game this season, Franks thinks there is room for improvement.
“We've done well so far when we’ve been able to play, but still feel we can play better,” he said. “We have really clamped down on teams defensively over the last seven games or so, only allowing one goal and posting six shutouts. Obviously we'd like to see that continue.”
Franks continued: “I think we can still be better in our possession and in our movement off of the ball to create more scoring chances for ourselves. It’s weird because in a normal season you’d still have more time to work on that but now we're starting the playoffs. We’ve been inconsistent here and are going to need to step our game up to win against the tough competition in the playoffs.”
Junior goalie Dan Ferrer has only allowed one goal all season for the Renegades, while sophomore forward Andrew Kitch leads the team in scoring with eight goals.
Shawnee, seven-time state champions, last appeared in a sectional final 10 years ago when they lost to Cherokee, 4-3 on penalty kicks, in the South Jersey Group 4 championship.
The Renegades last sectional title came in 2006 when Shawnee beat Ocean City, 3-0, for the South Jersey Group 3 crown. The title marked the program’s and Brian Gibney’s 13th sectional title.
NJSIAA South West E Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2 p.m.
No. 1 Shawnee vs. No. 9 Williamstown at No. 8 Eastern winner
Records: Shawnee 8-1, Williamstown 6-4-1, Eastern 4-3-1
Recent Williamstown-Eastern Meetings: 11/1/2018: Eastern 2, Williamstown 0; 10/18/2014: Eastern 1, Williamstown 0.
Williamstown Players to Watch: Osareiman Unuigbe, sr., 6 goals, 2 assists; Dayvon Mbu, sr., 4 goals, 1 assist; J.P. Surles, ju., 2 goals; Sonny Meglino, sr., 1 goal, 2 assists.
Eastern Players to Watch: Jordi Guifarro, so., 5 goals, 5 assists; Kevin Sousa, sr., 4 assists, 6 assists; Jack Galvin, ju., 3 goals, 1 assist; Nate Shimp, ju., 3 goals.
Shawnee Players to Watch: Andrew Kitch, so., 8 goals, 4 assists; Braden Short, ju., 4 goals, 7 assists; Matthew Longshaw, sr., 4 goals; Matt McFadden, ju., 2 goals, 1 assist.
Goalies: Williamstown – Matt McIntire, ju., 43 saves (6 shutouts); Eastern – Chris Healey, sr., 16 saves (1 shutout); Brayden Cooper, ju., 11 saves; Shawnee – Daniel Ferrer, ju., 27 saves (6 shutouts).
2019 Playoff Result: Williamstown lost to Southern Regional on PKs in S.J. Group 4 first round; Eastern lost to Cherry Hill East, 2-0, in S.J. Group 4 first round; Shawnee lost to Egg Harbor Township, 3-2, in S.J. Group 4 quarterfinals.