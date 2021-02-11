Two members of the Seneca High School boys soccer team have earned recognition from the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association. The awards were announced Jan. 27.
Senior Shane Lovett was one of four SJSCA scholarship recipients, while teammate Elkin Bonilla-Hernandez was named this year’s Steph Allocco Courage and Perseverance Award winner.
Other scholarship winners this year include: Evan Schlotterbeck, Moorestown Friends; Wilber Escobar, Lindenwold and Mia Caso, Wildwood Catholic.
Seneca coach Sam Maira is not only proud of the recognition of his players; he also feels it is well deserved.
“Shane is a young man who not only excelled on and off the playing field, but also is of great moral character,” said Maira, who has coached soccer for 30 years - including 17 at Seneca - with a career record of 358-196-36.
“Academically, Shane did extremely well in the most challenging academic curriculum available. He has a 6.0 grade-point average having only received straight A’s in an academic curriculum that only included AP and honors courses. He is the No. 1 ranked student in our graduating class. In addition, Shane’s SAT scores are very strong, matching his work ethic to his ability. What defines Shane for me however, is his demeanor. He is always calm, never rushed, and often seen helping others. He makes everything look easy although I know he works very hard.”
Maira also has high praise for Lovett’s athletic ability.
“As a soccer athlete, Shane is the playmaker in the center of the field,” said the Seneca veteran coach, who is among the top five active coaches in wins with his 358-196-36 career record. “He works hard and has a beautiful touch on the ball. As in the classroom, Shane makes it look easy. His play on the field mirrors his actions in the classroom, always poised and under control. He literally controls the pace of a game for our team. However, what sets him apart is the respect that his teammates and coaches have for him. He has been a unanimous choice as team captain two years running, an honor bestowed on him by his teammates. Of course, his teammates respect him for his abilities on the field, but I think the respect runs even deeper for the person he is. He encourages without being abrasive, leads without being pompous, plays, and lives life with an unselfishness that makes everyone around him better.”
Lovett had four goals and six assists for the 6-5-2 Golden Eagles last fall. He finished his career with 10 goals and 14 assists.
Maira says Bonilla-Hernandez is a “most deserving recipient for the South Jersey Soccer Coaches Association Most Courageous Athlete Award.”
According to Maira, Bonilla-Hernandez and his brother Owen, as middle school aged kids, walked, got rides and otherwise willed themselves to get from Honduras to Texas, where they made it to an airport to finally come to New Jersey and reunite with their mother. Owen, who is two years older, said Elkin became sick during the journey and Owen thought Elkin was not going to make it.
“Elkin became a part of the Seneca soccer team his sophomore year,” said Maira. “He made an immediate impact as a starter who scored 10 goals and had six assists as a part of a 2018 Seneca sectional championship team that will go down as the best team in the history of our school. During his junior and senior years, Elkin was selected as a captain and led our team to two more very successful seasons.”
Bonilla-Hernandez finished his Seneca career with 14 goals and 15 assists, including two goals and eight assists his senior season.
“While we hope Seneca Soccer had a contributing hand to his success on the field, in the school and community, it is our program that reaped many rewards by having Elkin as an integral part of our team,” said Maira. “He is loved by many for the infectious positive energy he gives off and his undying passion for the beautiful game of soccer. We are all better people for him entering our school and community.”