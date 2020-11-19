Shawnee sophomore Andrew Kitch (right), here in action earlier this season, had a goal and an assist in the top-seeded Renegades' 2-0 win over No. 4 Egg Harbor Township in the NJSIAA South West E semifinals Nov. 19 in Medford. The 9-1 Renegades will host No. 6 Cherry Hill East for the sectional championship Nov. 21.