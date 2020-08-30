VOORHEES >> The day has finally arrived.
On the week of Sept. 14th construction crews will begin demolition on the Animal Welfare Association’s (AWA) 55-year-old animal shelter. By early 2021, in its place will be a new, state-of-the-art, 25,000-square foot animal shelter, vet clinic and education center.
The demolition and subsequent start of construction are the result of AWA’s two-year-long, $2.5 million dollar Capital Campaign, “Building a Place Where Happiness Begins.” “With 286 loyal and supportive donors giving and pledging over 80 percent of the campaign’s goal we are now able to begin the construction process,” shares Lynn Fryckberg Capital Campaign Committee co-chair and Board member.
“A lot of planning and hard work have gone into this new building, and it’s going to be spectacular when it is completed - far more than just ‘bricks and sticks’! It will serve as the home base for AWA’s unique animal-and-people-centered programs,” said Jonathan Furlow, Board President. With over 60 new spacious dog kennels, 60 state of art glass cat adoption cages, new dog and cat behavioral and training rehabilitation space, fully outfitted shelter medical area and public meeting room the new center will be a resource for the community.
To celebrate this long awaited step in AWA’s growth and transformation, AWA will hold two “If I Had a Hammer” open house event on Sept. 9 and 10, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The community is invited to come and take a whack…or two…or three at some portion of the old building. This will be the community’s opportunity to tour and say good-bye to an old building that served AWA, and thousands of companion animals, so well for many, many years. Of course, masking and social distancing will apply.
Animal Welfare Association, a private, non-profit, 501(c) 3 animal welfare organization, serves the people and animals of southern New Jersey. AWA is dedicated to eliminating animal suffering, promoting the importance of the human-animal bond, and improving the role of animals in the well-being of people. Through a variety of programs including adoptions, veterinary services, pet therapy, and humane education, in 2019 over 16,000 pets were served through AWA programming. AWA is South Jersey’s leader in progressive companion animal care. https://www.awanj.org/capital-campaign/
If you would like more information about “Building a Place Where Happiness Begins”, call Maya Richmond at 856-424-2288, extension 109, or email at mayar@awanj.org.