Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Police Chief David King have announced that a 27-year-old Browns Mills man is charged with taking pictures and making videos of himself sexually assaulting an underage girl last year on multiple occasions.
Cody Rodriguez, of the first block of Clubhouse Road, was charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault (First Degree), Sexual Assault (Second Degree) and four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (First Degree, Second Degree and two Third Degree).
Rodriguez was taken into custody March 25 and lodged in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing in Superior Court. The case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.
The investigation began when one of the victim’s parents contacted police after being made aware that Rodriguez possessed the child sexual abuse material he produced featuring the victim. The investigation revealed that Rodriguez was acquainted with the victim and her family. The assaults occurred over a period of several months.
No further information will be released in an effort to protect the identity of the victim.
Rodriguez will be prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Eife, supervisor of the BCPO Special Victims Unit.
The investigation was conducted by the Pemberton Township Police Department and the BCPO Special Victims Unit. The lead investigators are PTPD Detective Stephen Price and BCPO Detective Jenn Marchese.
Anyone with knowledge of potentially criminal activity involving this defendant is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, the Pemberton Township Police Department’s confidential tip line at 609-894-3352, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.